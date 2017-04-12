April 12, 2017 Music, Arts & Culture » Music

Pin It
favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Modern Pop 

Marco Benevento shares his joy onstage in Petaluma

By
click to enlarge musiccc-e6dfa1febef0313f.jpg

Piano-driven rock 'n' roll has held a special place in my heart ever since I discovered my dad's Supertramp cassettes as a kid. In today's indie-rock landscape, few performers are rocking the piano with as much exuberance and excellence as New York's Marco Benevento.

For the last decade, Benevento has mixed infectious melodies and heartfelt songwriting that evokes classic rock passion and contemporary electronic experimentation for an eagerly uplifting sound that garners comparisons to everyone from pop pianist Leon Russell to electronica band LCD Soundsystem.

On Benevento's latest release, the live album Woodstock Sessions, the songwriter shows off his enthralling palette of music, leading a tight trio onstage with expansive sonic results. When he's not tickling the ivories, Benevento is twisting knobs on his array of pedals, fuzzing out the edges of his indie pop and inviting the crowd to get their feet moving and whistle along to the performance.

This week, Benevento and his energetic ensemble are in the North Bay for a night of feel-good grooves. Joining him are a pair of eclectic Los Angeles songwriters, mysteriously alternative multi-instrumentalist Wyndham and folk-pop songstress Lola Kirke. Bring your dancing shoes to see Marco Benevento on Thursday, April 13, at McNear's Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. 8:30pm. $22. 707.765.2121.

Pin It
favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Tags: ,

Speaking of Marco Benevento

Latest in Music

More Music »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

More by Charlie Swanson

2016-2017 Boheme

2016-2017 Boheme

Boho Beat

April 7: Humane Happening in Rohnert Park

By Charlie Swanson Apr 5, 2017  6:10 am

April 8: Brew Brawl in Santa Rosa

By Charlie Swanson Apr 5, 2017  6:06 am

April 8: Oh, What a Night in Yountville

By Charlie Swanson Apr 5, 2017  6:02 am

More »

City Sound Inertia

Robert Mondavi Winery Announces Lineup for Summer Concert Series

Mon, Apr. 10  3:00 pm

North Bay Bands Represent at San Francisco Benefit Show

Mon, Mar. 20  3:48 pm

Catch The Coathangers In Santa Rosa This Weekend

Tue, Mar. 7  3:17 pm

More »

Facebook Activity

North Bay Bohemian

Twitter

Read more @nbaybohemian

Copyright © 2017 Metro Newspapers. All rights reserved.

Website powered by Foundation