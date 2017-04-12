Modern Pop 

click to enlarge

Piano-driven rock 'n' roll has held a special place in my heart ever since I discovered my dad's Supertramp cassettes as a kid. In today's indie-rock landscape, few performers are rocking the piano with as much exuberance and excellence as New York's Marco Benevento.

For the last decade, Benevento has mixed infectious melodies and heartfelt songwriting that evokes classic rock passion and contemporary electronic experimentation for an eagerly uplifting sound that garners comparisons to everyone from pop pianist Leon Russell to electronica band LCD Soundsystem.

On Benevento's latest release, the live album Woodstock Sessions, the songwriter shows off his enthralling palette of music, leading a tight trio onstage with expansive sonic results. When he's not tickling the ivories, Benevento is twisting knobs on his array of pedals, fuzzing out the edges of his indie pop and inviting the crowd to get their feet moving and whistle along to the performance.

This week, Benevento and his energetic ensemble are in the North Bay for a night of feel-good grooves. Joining him are a pair of eclectic Los Angeles songwriters, mysteriously alternative multi-instrumentalist Wyndham and folk-pop songstress Lola Kirke. Bring your dancing shoes to see Marco Benevento on Thursday, April 13, at McNear's Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. 8:30pm. $22. 707.765.2121.