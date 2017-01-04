January 04, 2017 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Naked Beauty 

TreeGirl reconnects with nature in new photography book

By

Julianne Skai Arbor releases 'TreeGirl: Intimate Encounters with Wild Nature' on Sunday, Jan. 15, at Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court, Occidental. Noon to 5pm. Admission by donation. treegirl.org.

