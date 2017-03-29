March 29, 2017 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Pin It
favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Near and Far 

Local filmmakers featured at Sonoma Film Fest

By
click to enlarge artscc-3563a6adec710764.jpg

Celebrating its 20th year, the Sonoma International Film Festival takes over Sonoma's historic plaza for five days. The 90 handpicked films in this year's festival, running March 29–April 2, include independent features, shorts and documentaries from around the world—with two of the most intriguing coming from local filmmakers.

William Papadin, whose short film sans reponse (pictured) screens on March 31 and April 2, is from Sonoma and now lives in San Francisco. sans reponse, listed in SIFF's guide as a foreign short, features a French narrator and black-and-white photography that evokes 1950s and '60s French New Wave films. Gracefully heartbreaking and featuring a few recognizable locales, sans reponse follows a young man (played by Papadin) who returns home to Sonoma after failing to make it in Hollywood. The film has also been selected to screen at the 2017 Cannes International Film Festival.

For a lighter dose of local cinema, check out Birdnan, Sonoma County filmmaker Tim Wetzel's endearing examination of local tattoo artist Shotsie Gorman. The title is inspired by a misspelled ink job, but Birdnan, screening March 31 and April 1, is more than a one-note joke; it's a reflection on Gorman's lifetime body of work.

For more information about these and other Sonoma International Film Festival screenings, visit sonomafilmfest.org.

Pin It
favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Tags: ,

Speaking of Sonoma International Film Festival

Latest in Arts

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

More by Charlie Swanson

2016-2017 Boheme

2016-2017 Boheme

Boho Beat

March 22–26: Taste of the Valley in Napa

By Charlie Swanson Mar 22, 2017  5:36 am

March 24: The Babes Are Back in Petaluma

By Charlie Swanson Mar 22, 2017  5:32 am

March 25: One Man's Trash in Sonoma

By Charlie Swanson Mar 22, 2017  5:28 am

More »

City Sound Inertia

North Bay Bands Represent at San Francisco Benefit Show

Mon, Mar. 20  3:48 pm

Catch The Coathangers In Santa Rosa This Weekend

Tue, Mar. 7  3:17 pm

Check Out Who’s Playing Huichica Music Festival This Year

Thu, Feb. 23 12:44 pm

More »

Facebook Activity

North Bay Bohemian

Twitter

Read more @nbaybohemian

Copyright © 2017 Metro Newspapers. All rights reserved.

Website powered by Foundation