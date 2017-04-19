April 19, 2017 Music, Arts & Culture » Music

Pin It
favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

On the Road 

Sara Petite travels to the North Bay

By
click to enlarge musiccc-131f8902e41b4b0b.jpg

Singer-songwriter Sara Petite's soulful twang and timeless country-rock sounds right at home in a town like Nashville—except for the fact that she has lived and played in her adopted hometown of San Diego for over 10 years. This year, Petite's forthcoming fifth album, Road Less Traveled, is poised to bring her name to the masses, and Petite is in the North Bay this weekend to share her break-out Americana with two intimate appearances.

Petite has been a fixture of San Diego's scene since she formed folk-rock outfit the Sugar Daddies with drummer and partner John Kuhlken. At first, the music came easy. Then, sadly, Kuhlken died unexpectedly in 2011. Petite was devastated, and it took her years to take another shot at music. In the aftermath of Kuhlken's death, Petite has matured into a gifted talent that matches assured and autobiographical songwriting with an accessible mix of rollicking barn-burners and heartfelt acoustic numbers.

Road Less Traveled is a prime example of Petite's power to evoke classic stars like Dolly Parton while asserting herself as a shining force in folk-rock today. Petite plays off her new album on Saturday, April 22, at 8pm at Murphy's Irish Pub in Sonoma (464 First St. E.; 707.935.0660) and on Sunday, April 23, at 3pm at Petaluma's Lagunitas Tap Room (1280 N. McDowell Blvd.; 707.778.8776).

Pin It
favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Tags:

Latest in Music

More Music »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

More by Charlie Swanson

2016-2017 Boheme

2016-2017 Boheme

Boho Beat

April 14–20: United in Film in Tiburon

By Charlie Swanson Apr 12, 2017  5:47 am

April 14: New Musical Identity in Sonoma

By Charlie Swanson Apr 12, 2017  5:44 am

April 14-15: Beer Run in Sebastopol

By Charlie Swanson Apr 12, 2017  5:38 am

More »

City Sound Inertia

North Bay Cabaret Gets Strange This Weekend

Tue, Apr. 18  2:53 pm

Go “On the Farm” in This Music Video by Lucia Comnes

Thu, Apr. 13  3:37 pm

Robert Mondavi Winery Announces Lineup for Summer Concert Series

Mon, Apr. 10  3:00 pm

More »

Facebook Activity

North Bay Bohemian

Twitter

Read more @nbaybohemian

Copyright © 2017 Metro Newspapers. All rights reserved.

Website powered by Foundation