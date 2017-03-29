March 29, 2017 Music, Arts & Culture » Theater

Pin It
favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Out of the Ordinary 

'Bondage' breaks the mold

By

'Bondage' runs Friday–Sunday through April 16 at AlterTheater, 200 Tamal Plaza, Corte Madera. Friday–Saturday, 8pm; Sunday, 2pm and 7pm. $25. 415.454.2787

Pin It
favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Tags: , ,

Speaking of Bondage, Star Finch

Latest in Theater

More Theater »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

More by David Templeton

2016-2017 Boheme

2016-2017 Boheme

Boho Beat

March 22–26: Taste of the Valley in Napa

By Charlie Swanson Mar 22, 2017  5:36 am

March 24: The Babes Are Back in Petaluma

By Charlie Swanson Mar 22, 2017  5:32 am

March 25: One Man's Trash in Sonoma

By Charlie Swanson Mar 22, 2017  5:28 am

More »

City Sound Inertia

North Bay Bands Represent at San Francisco Benefit Show

Mon, Mar. 20  3:48 pm

Catch The Coathangers In Santa Rosa This Weekend

Tue, Mar. 7  3:17 pm

Check Out Who’s Playing Huichica Music Festival This Year

Thu, Feb. 23 12:44 pm

More »

Facebook Activity

North Bay Bohemian

Twitter

Read more @nbaybohemian

Copyright © 2017 Metro Newspapers. All rights reserved.

Website powered by Foundation