April 05, 2017 Music, Arts & Culture » Theater

Pin It
favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Pace Race 

Comic timing major factor in two Neil Simon plays

By

'The Sunshine Boys' runs Friday–Saturdays through April 15 at Belrose Theater, 1415 Fifth Ave., San Rafael. $10–$25. 415.448.6152. 'The Odd Couple' runs Friday–Sunday through April 23 at Cinnabar Theater, 3333 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. $15–$30. 707.763.8920

Pin It
favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Tags:

Latest in Theater

More Theater »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

More by David Templeton

2016-2017 Boheme

2016-2017 Boheme

Boho Beat

March 30: Beatles Breakdown in Sebastopol

By Charlie Swanson Mar 29, 2017  6:08 am

March 31: Imported Jazz in Napa

By Charlie Swanson Mar 29, 2017  6:05 am

March 31: Outrageous Celebration in Petaluma

By Charlie Swanson Mar 29, 2017  6:01 am

More »

City Sound Inertia

North Bay Bands Represent at San Francisco Benefit Show

Mon, Mar. 20  3:48 pm

Catch The Coathangers In Santa Rosa This Weekend

Tue, Mar. 7  3:17 pm

Check Out Who’s Playing Huichica Music Festival This Year

Thu, Feb. 23 12:44 pm

More »

Facebook Activity

North Bay Bohemian

Twitter

Read more @nbaybohemian

Copyright © 2017 Metro Newspapers. All rights reserved.

Website powered by Foundation