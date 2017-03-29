Party with Power 

click to enlarge

Has it already been one year since punk promoter and organizer Ian O'Connor launched Shock City, USA? Seems like only yesterday that the young and outgoing rock and roll purveyor set his sights on bringing the best in underground noise to the North Bay. Twelve months and 16 shows later, Shock City, USA celebrates its one-year anniversary with its heaviest concert yet.

On April 4, Dallas thrash-metal band Power Trip (pictured) headline Shock City's anniversary show. Power Trip's new album, Nightmare Logic, is being called the best thrash-metal record in years. Featuring punishing intensity and staggering energy throughout its eight tracks, the band's sophomore effort offers an unrelenting, no-holds-barred rampage of sonic aggression.

If that wasn't enough, Arizona's foremost freak rockers Destruction Unit are also on the bill, back in Santa Rosa for another round of acid-washed punk and psychedelic rock.

Up-and-coming San Diego punks Mizery and Santa Rosa's own experimental punk collective Rut kick the show into gear. In addition to the bands, Shock City is also hosting an eclectic art show featuring 20 local painters, photographers, tattoo artists and more.

Power Trip roar into the North Bay on Tuesday, April 4, at Arlene Francis Center, 99 Sixth St., Santa Rosa. 7pm. $12. For more info, visitfacebook.com/shockcityusa.