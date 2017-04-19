Pop-Up Party 

click to enlarge Rachel Simpson

VINYLY Record producer Said Adelekan has always loved the physicality of vinyl records.

Independent record shops across the country will celebrate the 10th annual National Record Store Day this Saturday, April 22, with special one-day-only vinyl releases and events happening at venues like the Last Record Store in Santa Rosa.

In Petaluma, DJ, producer and Fatsouls Records label owner Said Adelekan is getting into the record store spirit and opening his own Pop Up Record Shop with an afternoon of family-friendly entertainment, an album art gallery and giveaways at Griffin Map Design near Putnam Plaza.

Born in Nigeria, Adelekan studied in the U.K. and lived in New York City before moving to San Francisco in the late 1980s. He relocated to Petaluma six years ago.

Growing up in a household filled with music collectors, Adelekan quickly developed a love for vinyl. "I picked up after my siblings, buying vinyl at a really early age," he says. He absorbed a lot of Afrobeat sounds as a child, and his record collecting habits collided with discovering the nightclub scene in the U.S. and becoming a DJ. "Eventually, I started producing events," he says, referring to Fatsouls Productions, founded in 1999.

With Fatsouls Productions, Adelekan produced monthly nightlife events like the popular "Atmosfere" dance parties, where world-class DJs spun an eclectic mix of electronica, dance, house and world music. "It became very popular, I had a good run with that," he says.

Ten years ago, Adelekan turned his attention back to his love of vinyl, and Fatsouls Records was born. Today, the label has about 30 releases under its name, and its roster of artists include national acts like Detroit's Pirahnahead & Diviniti and international talent such as Dele Sosimi, who resides in London.

Adelekan's timing could not have been better, as vinyl sales have steadily increased over the last decade.

"For me, I love the physical goods," Adelekan says. "So I was really happy to see vinyl come back, and that's why I'm trying to continue to push that physical aspect of music."

For this weekend's event, Adelekan is honoring the 10th anniversary of both Record Store Day and his own label by gathering a collective of musicians, artists and enthusiasts to commemorate the day with a party.

Performing at the event is North Bay electronica artist Lenkadu, who mixes mid-tempo DJ sets with performance-art elements, and DJ Golden Gram, a staple at North Bay festivals.

"I plan on continuing to do events like this," Adelekan says. "I want to celebrate the culture of vinyl."

Saturday, April 22, Griffin Map Design, 122 American Alley, Petaluma. 11am to 7pm. Free. All Ages. Fatsoulsrecords.com.