Best Of 2017

Readers Picks: Cannabis

click to enlarge Best Grower Grower Sonoma CannaLUMA cannaluma.org Best Hydroponic Supply Store Hydroponic Supply Store Napa Endless Green 55 Enterprise Court, Ste. 2, Napa. 707.254.0200. Sonoma The GrowBiz 13 W. Third St., Santa Rosa. 707.542.3866. 5665 Redwood Drive, Rohnert Park. 707.584.2384. 6731 Sebastopol Ave., Sebastopol. 707.829.1510. Best Pipe Shop Pipe Shop Napa Mighty Quinn 110 Soscol Ave., Napa. 707.226.7420. Sonoma Mighty Quinn 3372 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa. 707.545.4975. Best Mobile Delivery Mobile Delivery Sonoma CannaLUMA cannaluma.org Best Medical Dispensary Medical Dispensary Napa Wine Country Cannasseurs winecountrycollective.com Sonoma Peace in Medicine 101 N. Dutton Ave., Santa Rosa. 707.834.3227. 6771 Sebastopol Ave. #100, Sebastopol. 707.823.4206. Best Therapeutic Product Therapeutic Product Sonoma Golden Leaf Sports Rub, Natural Cannabis Company naturalcannabis.com Best Strain Strain Napa Trainwreck Sonoma Grandaddy Purple (GDP) Best Edibles Edibles Sonoma Cannabis Gummies, Natural Cannabis Company naturalcannabis.com Best Cannabis Event Cannabis Event Sonoma The Emerald Cup theemeraldcup.com Best Cannabis Lawyer Cannabis Lawyer Sonoma Law Offices of Omar Figueroa 7770 Healdsburg Ave., Ste. A, Sebastopol. 707.829.0215; 415.215.0469.