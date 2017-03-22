Readers Picks: Cannabis 

click to enlarge
Best
Grower
Sonoma
CannaLUMA
cannaluma.org
Best
Hydroponic Supply Store
Napa
Endless Green
55 Enterprise Court, Ste. 2, Napa.
707.254.0200.
Sonoma
The GrowBiz
13 W. Third St., Santa Rosa.
707.542.3866.
5665 Redwood Drive, Rohnert Park.
707.584.2384.
6731 Sebastopol Ave., Sebastopol.
707.829.1510.
Best
Pipe Shop
Napa
Mighty Quinn
110 Soscol Ave., Napa. 707.226.7420.
Sonoma
Mighty Quinn
3372 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa.
707.545.4975.
Best
Mobile Delivery
Sonoma
CannaLUMA
cannaluma.org
Best
Medical Dispensary
Napa
Wine Country Cannasseurs
winecountrycollective.com
Sonoma
Peace in Medicine
101 N. Dutton Ave., Santa Rosa. 707.834.3227.
6771 Sebastopol Ave. #100, Sebastopol. 707.823.4206.
Best
Therapeutic Product
Sonoma
Golden Leaf Sports Rub, Natural Cannabis Company
naturalcannabis.com
Best
Strain
Napa
Trainwreck
Sonoma
Grandaddy Purple (GDP)
Best
Edibles
Sonoma
Cannabis Gummies, Natural Cannabis Company
naturalcannabis.com
Best
Cannabis Event
Sonoma
The Emerald Cup
theemeraldcup.com
Best
Cannabis Lawyer
Sonoma
Law Offices
of Omar Figueroa
7770 Healdsburg Ave., Ste. A, Sebastopol. 707.829.0215; 415.215.0469.