Readers Picks: Culture 

Best
Art Gallery
Napa
Jessel Gallery
1019 Atlas Peak Road, Napa. 707.257.2350.
Sonoma
Gallery 300
300 South A St., Santa Rosa. 707.332.1212.
Best
Museum
Napa
Napa Valley Museum
55 Presidents Circle, Yountville. 707.944.0500.
Sonoma
Charles M. Schulz Museum
2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa.
707.579.4452.
Best
Curator
Napa
J. Kirk Feiereisen,
Yo el Rey Roasting
1217 Washington St., Calistoga. 707.321.7901.
Sonoma
Catherine Devriese, Sebastopol Center
for the Arts
282 S. High St., Sebastopol. 707.829.4797.
Best
Visual Artist
Napa
Peter Scaturro
peterscaturro.com
Sonoma
Bryan Tedrick
bryantedrick.com
Best
Outdoor
Art Event
Napa
Open Studios Napa Valley
artnv.org/open-studios-home
Sonoma
Bodega Seafood
Art & Wine Festival
bodegaseafoodfestival.com
Best
Author
Napa
Hillary Homzie
hillaryhomzie.com
Sonoma
Jean Hegland
jean-hegland.com
Best
Movie Theater
Napa
Cameo Cinema
1340 Main St., St Helena. 707.963.9779.
Sonoma
Rialto Cinemas
6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol.
707.525.4840.
Best
Filmmaker
Napa
Noble Rot Productions
707.812.1674; twitter.com/noblerotmedia
Sonoma
Scott Keneally
scottkeneally.com
Best
Film Festival
Napa
Napa Valley
Film Festival
napavalleyfilmfest.org
Sonoma
Sonoma International Film Festival
sonomafilmfest.org
Best
Ballet Company
Napa
Napa Valley Regional Dance Company
1527 Polk St., Napa. 707.252.4615.
Sonoma
Sebastopol Ballet
964 Gravenstein Hwy. S., Sebastopol. 707.824.8006.
Best
Performing
Dance Company
Napa
Napa Valley
Dance Center
950 Pearl St., Napa. 707.255.2701.
Sonoma
Transcendence
Theatre Company
transcendencetheatre.org
Best
Dance Studio
Napa
Sonoma
Dance Center
56 W. Sixth St., Santa Rosa. 707.575.8277.
Best
Media Personality
Napa
Bob St. Laurent,
KVYN 99.3-FM
1124 Foster Road, Napa. 707.258.1111.
Sonoma
Bill Bowker,
KRSH 95.9-FM
3565 Standish Ave., Santa Rosa. 707.588.0707.
Best
Festival
Napa
BottleRock Napa Valley
bottlerocknapavalley.com
Sonoma
Apple Blossom
Festival
appleblossomfest.com
Best
Charity Event
Napa
Auction Napa Valley
auctionnapavalley.org
Sonoma
Wags, Whiskers & Wine Gala, Sonoma Humane Society
5345 Hwy. 12 W., Santa Rosa.
707.542.0882.
Best
Performing
Arts Center
Napa
Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater
100 California Drive, Yountville.
707.944.9900.
Sonoma
Luther Burbank Center for the Arts
50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. 707.546.3600.
Best
Performing Artist
Napa
David Correa
davidcorreaandcascada.com
Sonoma
David Luning
davidluning.com
Best
Theater Troupe
Napa
Lucky Penny
Productions
1357 Foster Road, Napa.
707.266.6305.
Sonoma
6th Street
Playhouse
52 W. Sixth St., Santa Rosa.
707.523.4185.
Best
Production
Sonoma
Broadway Under the Stars, Transcendence Theatre Company
transcendencetheatre.org
Best
Band
Napa
The Deadlies
facebook.com/therealdeadlies
Sonoma
The Dixie Giants
thedixiegiants.com
Best
Music Venue
Napa
Uptown Theatre
1350 Third St., Napa. 707.259.0123.
Sonoma
HopMonk Sebastopol
230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol.
707.829.7300.
Best
Outdoor
Music Venue
Napa
Robert Mondavi Winery
7801 St. Helena Hwy., Oakville.
707.968.2203.
Sonoma
Green Music Center
at Weill Hall
Sonoma State University, 1801 East Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. 866.955.6040.
Best
Place to Dance
Napa
Napkins Bar & Grill
1001 Second St., Napa. 707.927.5333.
Sonoma
Flamingo Conference Resort and Spa
2777 Fourth St., Santa Rosa.
707.545.8530.
Best
Music Festival
Napa
Sonoma
Russian River
jazz & blues Festival
russianriverfestivals.com
Best
Outdoor
Music Festival
Napa
Sonoma
Railroad Square
Music Festival
railroadsquaremusicfestival.com