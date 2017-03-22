Readers Picks: Family 

click to enlarge
Best
Baby Gift Store
Napa
Lemondrops Children's Boutique & Toys
6525 Washington St., Yountville. 707.947.7057.
Sonoma
Cupcake
641 Fourth St., Santa Rosa. 707.579.2165.
107 Plaza St., Healdsburg. 707.433.3800.
Best
Toy Store
Napa
Toy B Ville
1343 Main St., Napa. 707.253.1024.
Sonoma
The Toyworks
6940 Sebastopol Ave., Sebastopol. 707.829.2003.
Best
Children's Clothing Store
Napa
Lemondrops Children's Boutique & Toys
6525 Washington St., Yountville. 707.947.7057.
Sonoma
Cupcake
641 Fourth St., Santa Rosa. 707.579.2165.
107 Plaza St., Healdsburg. 707.433.3800.
Best
Children's Consignment Store
Sonoma
Wee Three
Children's Store
1007 W. College Ave., Santa Rosa. 707.525.9333.
Best
Children's Museum
Sonoma
Children's Museum
of Sonoma County
1835 W. Steele Lane, Santa Rosa. 707.546.4069.
Best
Children's Educational Center
Napa
Napa Valley
Nursery School
641 Randolph St., Napa. 707.224.3319.
Sonoma
Children's Museum
of Sonoma County
1835 W. Steele Lane, Santa Rosa. 707.546.4069.
Best
Birthday
Party Place
Napa
Dive into Color
1757 Tanen St., Napa. 707.251.9883.
Sonoma
Snoopy's Home Ice
1667 W. Steele Lane, Santa Rosa. 707.546.7147.
Best
Public School
Napa
Salvador
Elementary School
1850 Salvador Ave., Napa. 707.253.3476.
Sonoma
Analy High School
6950 Analy Ave., Sebastopol. 707.824.2300.
Best
Private School
Napa
Sunrise Montessori
of Napa Valley
1226 Salvador Ave., Napa. 707.253.1105.
Sonoma
Summerfield Waldorf School and Farm
655 Willowside Road, Santa Rosa. 707.575.7194.
Best
Children's Indoor Sports Center
Napa
Gymnastics Zone
253-A Walnut St., Napa. 707.257.2053.
Sonoma
Epicenter Sports
and Entertainment
3215 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa. 707.708.3742.
Best
Summer Day Camp
Napa
Connolly Ranch
3141 Browns Valley Road, Napa. 707.224.1894.
Sonoma
Camp Wa-Tam
at Howarth Park
630 Summerfield Road, Santa Rosa. 707.543.3010.
Best
Dog
Obedience School
Napa
Tails in the Valley
tailsinthevalley.com
Sonoma
Incredible Canine
3163 Juniper Ave., Santa Rosa. 707.322.3272.
Best
Doggie Day Care
Napa
Ruff Dog Daycare & Hotel
49 Enterprise Court, Napa. 707. 258.2020.
Sonoma
Paradise Pet Resorts
5800 Commerce Blvd., Rohnert Park. 707.206.9000.
Best
Dog Park
Napa
Alston Park
2099 Dry Creek Road., Napa. 707.257.9529.
Sonoma
Ragle Ranch Dog Park
500 Ragle Ranch Road, Sebastopol. 707.433.1625.
Best
Pet Boutique
Napa
Fideaux
1312 Main St., St. Helena. 707.967.9935.
Sonoma
Debbie's Pet Boutique
10333 Old Redwood Hwy., Windsor.
707.838.1896.
431 Center St., Healdsburg. 707.395.4410.
Best
Pet/Feed Store
Napa
Wilson's Feed & Supply
1700 Yajome St., Napa. 707.252.0316.
Sonoma
Western Farm Center
21 W. Seventh St., Santa Rosa. 707.545.0721.
Best
Kennel
Napa
Bonny Doone Kennel
1003 Los Carneros Ave., Napa. 707.226.1200.
Sonoma
Four Paws Pet Ranch
3410 Guerneville Road, Santa Rosa. 707.542.3766.
Best
Animal
Adoption Center
Napa
Jameson Animal
Rescue Ranch
1224 Adams St., St. Helena. 707.815.8153.
Sonoma
Sonoma Humane Society
5345 Hwy. 12 W., Santa Rosa. 707.542.0882.
Best
Animal
Hospital
Napa
Napa Small
Animal Hospital
517 Lincoln Ave., Napa. 707.257.8866.
Sonoma
PetCare
Veterinary Hospital
2425 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. 707.579.3900.
1370 Fulton Ave., Santa Rosa. 707.579.5900.
Best
Veterinary Services
Napa
Silverado
Veterinary Hospital
2035 Silverado Trail, Napa. 707.224.7953.
Sonoma
PetCare
Veterinary Hospital
2425 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. 707.579.3900.
1370 Fulton Ave., Santa Rosa. 707.579.5900.