Readers Picks: Food & Drink 

Best

Farmers Market

Napa

Calistoga Farmers Market

calistogafarmersmarket.org

Sonoma

Santa Rosa Original Certified Farmers Market

thesantarosafarmersmarket.com

Best

Community Supported Agriculture

Sonoma

Laguna Farm

1720 Cooper Road, Sebastopol. 707.823.0823

Best

Food Producer

Napa

Ca' Momi Osteria

1141 First St., Napa. 707.224.6664.

Sonoma

Amy's Kitchen

1650 Corporate Circle, Petaluma. 707.568.4500.

Best

Cheese Shop

Napa

Atelier Fine Foods by JCB

6505 Washington St., Yountville. 707.934.8237.

Sonoma

Freestone Artisan Cheese

380 Bohemian Hwy., Freestone. 707.874.1030.

Best

Butcher Shop

Napa

Browns Valley Meat

3263 Browns Valley Road, Napa. 707.253.2480.

Sonoma

Sonoma County Meat Company

35 Sebastopol Ave., Santa Rosa. 707.521.0121.

Best

Bakery

Napa

Model Bakery

644 First St., Bldg. B, Oxbow Market, Napa. 707.259.1128.

1357 Main St., St. Helena. 707.963.8192.

Sonoma

Village Bakery

6760 McKinley St., Ste. 150, Sebastopol. 707.829.8101.

Best

Barbecue

Napa

Buster's Southern BBQ

1207 Foothill Blvd., Calistoga. 707.942.5605.

Sonoma

Sweet T's

2097 Stagecoach Road, Ste. 100, Santa Rosa. 707.595.3935.

Best

Burger

Napa

Norman Rose Tavern

1401 First St., Napa. 707.258.1516.

Sonoma

SuperBurger

1501 Fourth St., Santa Rosa. 707.546.4016.

Best

Pizza

Napa

Ciccio

6770 Washington St., Yountville. 707.945.1000.

Sonoma

Mombo's Pizza

1800 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. 707.528.3278.

560 Hwy. 116 N., Sebastopol. 707.823.7492.

Best

Chocolatier

Napa

Anette's Chocolates

1321 First St., Napa. 707. 252.4228.

Sonoma

Sonoma Chocolatiers

6988 McKinley St., Sebastopol. 707.829.1181.

Best

Cafe/Coffeehouse

Napa

Molinari Caffe

828 Brown St., Napa. 707.927.3623.

Sonoma

Acre Coffee

21 Fourth St., Petaluma. 707.772.5117.

2365 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa. 707.595.5984.

Best

Breakfast

Napa

Boon Fly Cafe

4080 Sonoma Hwy., Napa. 707.299.4870.

Sonoma

Dierk's Parkside Cafe

404 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa. 707.573.5955.

Best

Brunch

Napa

Boon Fly Cafe

4080 Sonoma Hwy., Napa. 707.299.4870.

Sonoma

The Terrace Grill Restaurant and Bar, Flamingo Conference Resort and Spa

2777 Fourth St., Santa Rosa. 707.545.8530.

Best

Business Lunch

Napa

Norman Rose Tavern

1401 First St., Napa. 707.258.1516.

Sonoma

Stark's Steakhouse

521 Adams St., Santa Rosa. 707.546.5100.

Best

Diner

Napa

JAX White Mule Diner

1122 First St., Napa. 707.812.6853.

Sonoma

The Fremont Diner

2698 Fremont Drive, Sonoma. 707.938.7370.

Best

Sandwich Shop

Napa

Genova Delicatessen

1550 Trancas St., Napa. 707.253.8686.

Sonoma

Ike's Place

1780 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. 707.293.9814.

Best

Outdoor Dining

Napa

Brix

7377 St. Helena Hwy., Napa. 707.944.2749.

Sonoma

Handline

935 Gravenstein Hwy. S., Sebastopol. 707.827.3744.

Best

Dining After 10pm

Napa

Downtown Joe's Brewery & Restaurant

902 Main St., Napa. 707.258.2337.

Sonoma

NY Pie

65 Brookwood Ave., Ste. 1–2, Santa Rosa. 707.526.9743.

Best

Spot to Dine Solo

Napa

Protéa Restaurant

6488 Washington St., Yountville. 707.415.5035.

Sonoma

Ramen Gaijin

6948 Sebastopol Ave., Sebastopol. 707.827.3609.

Best

Caterer

Napa

Sorensen Catering

677 St. Helena Hwy., St. Helena. 707.967.9022.

Sonoma

Preferred Sonoma Catering

416 East D St., Petaluma. 707.769.7208.

Best

Chef

Napa

Curtis Di Fede, Miminashi

821 Coombs St., Napa. 707.254.9464.

Sonoma

Mark Stark, Stark Reality Restaurants

starkrestaurants.com

Best

Server

Napa

India Robinson, Downtown Joe's Brewery & Restaurant

902 Main St., Napa. 707.258.2337.

Sonoma

Chris Weller, Peter Lowell's

7385 Healdsburg Ave., Sebastopol. 707.829.1077.

Best

Restaurant

Napa

Sam's Social Club

1712 Lincoln Ave., Napa. 707.942.4913.

Sonoma

The Spinster Sisters

401 South A St., Santa Rosa. 707.528.7100.

Best

Restaurant With a View

Napa

Auberge du Soleil

180 Rutherford Hill Road, Rutherford. 707.963.1211.

Sonoma

River's End

11048 Hwy. 1, Jenner. 707.865.2484.

Best

New Restaurant

Napa

Miminashi

821 Coombs St., Napa. 707.254.9464.

Sonoma

The County Bench

535 Fourth St., Santa Rosa. 707.535.0700.

Best

Wine List

Napa

Press Restaurant

587 St. Helena Hwy., St. Helena. 707.967.0550.

Sonoma

Willi's Wine Bar

4404 Old Redwood Hwy., Santa Rosa. 707.526.3096.

Best

Sommelier

Napa

Chris Sawyer

sawyersomm.com

Sonoma

Chris Sawyer

sawyersomm.com

Best

Chinese

Napa

Soo Yuan Restaurant

1354 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga. 707.942.9404.

Sonoma

Goji Kitchen

1965 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. 707.523.3888.

Best

French

Napa

AngÈle Restaurant & Bar

540 Main St., Napa. 707.252.8115.

Sonoma

Bistro 29

620 Fifth St., Santa Rosa. 707.546.2929.

Best

Japanese/Sushi

Napa

Morimoto

610 Main St., Napa. 707.252.1600.

Sonoma

Hana

101 Golf Course Drive, Rohnert Park. 707.586.0270.

Best

Indian

Napa

Aroma Indian Cuisine

3012 Jefferson St., Napa. 707.927.3347.

Sonoma

Yeti Indian Restaurant

190 Farmers Lane, Santa Rosa. 707.521.9608.

Best

Italian

Napa

Ca' Momi Osteria

1141 First St., Napa. 707.224.6664.

Sonoma

LoCoco's Cucina Rustica

117 Fourth St., Santa Rosa. 707.523.2227.

Best

Latin American

Napa

La Taberna Napa

815 Main St., Napa. 707.224.5551.

Sonoma

El Coqui

400 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. 707.542.8868.

Best

Mediterranean

Napa

Tarla Mediterranean Bar & Grill

1480 First St., Napa. 707.255.5599

Sonoma

East West Cafe

128 N. Main St, Sebastopol. 707.829.2822.

Best

Mexican

Napa

Pacifico Restaurante Mexicano

1237 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga. 707.942.4400.

Sonoma

El Molino Central

11 Central Ave., Boyes Hot Springs. 707.939.1010.

Best

Seafood

Napa

Bouchon

6540 Washington St., Yountville. 707.944.8037.

Sonoma

Willi's Seafood & Raw Bar

403 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. 707.433.9191.

Best

Thai

Napa

Mini Mango Thai Bistro

1142 Main St., Napa. 707.253.8880.

Sonoma

SEA Thai Bistro

2350 Midway Drive, Santa Rosa. 707.528.3293.

Best

Vietnamese

Napa

Bui Bistro

976 Pearl St., Napa. 707.225.5417.

Sonoma

Simply Vietnam

966 N. Dutton Ave., Santa Rosa. 707.566.8910.

Best

Vegetarian

Napa

Aroma Indian Cuisine

3012 Jefferson St., Napa. 707.927.3347.

Sonoma

Amy's Drive-Thru

58 Golf Course Drive W., Rohnert Park. 707.755.3629.

Best

Bar

Napa

Downtown Joe's Brewery & Restaurant

902 Main St., Napa. 707.258.2337.

Sonoma

Underwood Bar & Bistro

9113 Graton Road, Graton. 707.823.7023.

Best

Bartender

Napa

Big John, Downtown Joe's Brewery & Restaurant

902 Main St., Napa. 707.258.2337.

Sonoma

Frank Dice, Underwood Bar & Bistro

9113 Graton Road, Graton. 707.823.7023.

Best

Happy Hour

Napa

Napkins Bar & Grill

1001 Second St., Napa. 707.927.5333.

Sonoma

Stark's Steakhouse

521 Adams St., Santa Rosa. 707.546.5100.

Best

Dive Bar

Napa

Susie's

1365 Lincoln St., Calistoga. 707.942.6710.

Sonoma

440 Club

434 College Ave., Santa Rosa. 707.542.2550.

Best

Cocktails

Napa

Goose & Gander

1245 Spring St., St. Helena. 707.967.8779.

Sonoma

Duke's Spirited Cocktails

111 Plaza St., Healdsburg. 707.431.1105.

Best

Microdistillery

Napa

Napa Valley Distillery

610 First St., Ste. 8, Napa. 707.226.9269.

Sonoma

Spirit Works Distillery

6790 McKinley St. #100, Sebastopol. 707.634.4793.

Best

Brewpub

Napa

Napa Palisades Saloon

1000 Main St., Ste.100, Napa. 707.296.1552.

Sonoma

Russian River Brewing Co.

725 Fourth St., Santa Rosa. 707.545.2337.

Best

Microbrew

Napa

Mad Fritz

393 La Fata, St. Helena. 707.968.5058.

Sonoma

Pliny the Elder, Russian River Brewing Co.

725 Fourth St., Santa Rosa. 707.545.2337.

Best

Craft Brew Event

Napa

Blues, Brews & BBQ

800.801.3378.

Sonoma

Lagunitas Beer Circus

lagunitas.com/beercircus

Best

Cider

Sonoma

Sonoma Cider

44-F Mill St., Healdsburg. 707.723.7018.

Best

Emerging Winery

Napa

Brasswood Estate

3111 St. Helena Hwy. N., St. Helena. 707.968.5434.

Sonoma

Reeve Wines

4551 Dry Creek Road, Healdsburg. 707.235.6345.

Best

Winetasting Room

Napa

Raymond Vineyards

849 Zinfandel Lane, St. Helena. 707.963.3141.

Sonoma

Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate & Gardens

5007 Fulton Road, Fulton. 866.287.9818.

Best

Winemaker

Napa

Laura Barrett, Clif Family Winery

709 Main St., St. Helena. 707.968.0625.

Sonoma

Guy Davis, Davis Family Vineyards

52 Front St., Healdsburg. 866.338.9463.

Best

Winery Event

Napa

Farmstead at Long Meadow Ranch

738 Main St., St Helena. 707.963.4555.

Sonoma

Sonoma Wine Country Weekend

sonomawinecountryweekend.com

Best

Sauvignon Blanc

Napa

O'Brien Estate

1200 Orchard Ave., Napa. 707.252.8463.

Sonoma

Hanna Winery

9280 Hwy. 128, Healdsburg. 800.854.3987.

Best

Chardonnay

Napa

Rombauer Vineyards

3522 Silverado Trail N., St. Helena. 707.963.5170.

Sonoma

La Crema

235 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. 707.431.9400.

Best

Sparkling Wine

Napa

Schramsberg Vineyards

1400 Schramsberg Road, Calistoga. 707.942.4558.

Sonoma

Iron Horse Vineyards

9786 Ross Station Road, Sebastopol. 707.887.1507.

Best

Rosé Wine

Napa

Romeo Vineyards & Cellars

1224 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga. 707.942.8238.

Sonoma

Red Car Wine Company

8400 Graton Road, Sebastopol. 707.829.8500.

Best

Cabernet

Napa

Raymond Vineyards

849 Zinfandel Lane, St. Helena. 707. 963.3141.

Sonoma

Jordan Vineyard & Winery

1474 Alexander Valley Road, Healdsburg. 800.654.1213.

Best

Syrah

Napa

Miner Family Wines

7850 Silverado Trail, Napa. 707.944.9500.

Sonoma

Davis Family Vineyards

52 Front St., Healdsburg. 866.338.9463.

Best

Pinot Noir

Napa

Hess Collection Winery

4411 Redwood Road, Napa. 707.255.1144.

Sonoma

La Crema

235 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. 707.431.9400.

Best

Zinfandel

Napa

Robert Biale Vineyards

4038 Big Ranch Road., Napa. 707.257.7555.

Sonoma

Seghesio Family Vineyards

700 Grove St., Healdsburg. 707.433.3579.

Best

Port

Napa

Prager Winery & Port Works

1281 Lewelling Lane, St. Helena. 707.963.7678.

Sonoma

Sonoma Portworks

613 Second St., Petaluma. 707.769.5203.