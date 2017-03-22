Readers Picks: Food & Drink 

click to enlarge
Best
Farmers Market
Napa
Calistoga Farmers Market
calistogafarmersmarket.org
Sonoma
Santa Rosa Original Certified Farmers Market
thesantarosafarmersmarket.com
Best
Community Supported Agriculture
Sonoma
Laguna Farm
1720 Cooper Road, Sebastopol. 707.823.0823
Best
Food Producer
Napa
Ca' Momi Osteria
1141 First St., Napa. 707.224.6664.
Sonoma
Amy's Kitchen
1650 Corporate Circle, Petaluma. 707.568.4500.
Best
Cheese Shop
Napa
Atelier Fine Foods by JCB
6505 Washington St., Yountville. 707.934.8237.
Sonoma
Freestone Artisan Cheese
380 Bohemian Hwy., Freestone. 707.874.1030.
Best
Butcher Shop
Napa
Browns Valley Meat
3263 Browns Valley Road, Napa. 707.253.2480.
Sonoma
Sonoma County
Meat Company
35 Sebastopol Ave., Santa Rosa. 707.521.0121.
Best
Bakery
Napa
Model Bakery
644 First St., Bldg. B, Oxbow Market,
Napa. 707.259.1128.
1357 Main St., St. Helena. 707.963.8192.
Sonoma
Village Bakery
6760 McKinley St., Ste. 150, Sebastopol. 707.829.8101.
Best
Barbecue
Napa
Buster's Southern BBQ
1207 Foothill Blvd., Calistoga. 707.942.5605.
Sonoma
Sweet T's
2097 Stagecoach Road, Ste. 100,
Santa Rosa. 707.595.3935.
Best
Burger
Napa
Norman Rose Tavern
1401 First St., Napa. 707.258.1516.
Sonoma
SuperBurger
1501 Fourth St., Santa Rosa. 707.546.4016.
Best
Pizza
Napa
Ciccio
6770 Washington St., Yountville. 707.945.1000.
Sonoma
Mombo's Pizza
1800 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. 707.528.3278.
560 Hwy. 116 N., Sebastopol. 707.823.7492.
Best
Chocolatier
Napa
Anette's Chocolates
1321 First St., Napa. 707. 252.4228.
Sonoma
Sonoma Chocolatiers
6988 McKinley St., Sebastopol. 707.829.1181.
Best
Cafe/Coffeehouse
Napa
Molinari Caffe
828 Brown St., Napa. 707.927.3623.
Sonoma
Acre Coffee
21 Fourth St., Petaluma. 707.772.5117.
2365 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa. 707.595.5984.
Best
Breakfast
Napa
Boon Fly Cafe
4080 Sonoma Hwy., Napa. 707.299.4870.
Sonoma
Dierk's Parkside Cafe
404 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa.
707.573.5955.
Best
Brunch
Napa
Boon Fly Cafe
4080 Sonoma Hwy., Napa. 707.299.4870.
Sonoma
The Terrace Grill Restaurant and Bar, Flamingo Conference Resort and Spa
2777 Fourth St., Santa Rosa. 707.545.8530.
Best
Business Lunch
Napa
Norman Rose Tavern
1401 First St., Napa. 707.258.1516.
Sonoma
Stark's Steakhouse
521 Adams St., Santa Rosa. 707.546.5100.
Best
Diner
Napa
JAX White Mule Diner
1122 First St., Napa. 707.812.6853.
Sonoma
The Fremont Diner
2698 Fremont Drive, Sonoma. 707.938.7370.
Best
Sandwich Shop
Napa
Genova Delicatessen
1550 Trancas St., Napa. 707.253.8686.
Sonoma
Ike's Place
1780 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. 707.293.9814.
Best
Outdoor Dining
Napa
Brix
7377 St. Helena Hwy., Napa. 707.944.2749.
Sonoma
Handline
935 Gravenstein Hwy. S., Sebastopol. 707.827.3744.
Best
Dining
After 10pm
Napa
Downtown Joe's
Brewery & Restaurant
902 Main St., Napa. 707.258.2337.
Sonoma
NY Pie
65 Brookwood Ave., Ste. 1–2, Santa Rosa. 707.526.9743.
Best
Spot
to Dine Solo
Napa
Protéa Restaurant
6488 Washington St., Yountville. 707.415.5035.
Sonoma
Ramen Gaijin
6948 Sebastopol Ave., Sebastopol. 707.827.3609.
Best
Caterer
Napa
Sorensen Catering
677 St. Helena Hwy., St. Helena. 707.967.9022.
Sonoma
Preferred
Sonoma Catering
416 East D St., Petaluma. 707.769.7208.
Best
Chef
Napa
Curtis Di Fede, Miminashi
821 Coombs St., Napa. 707.254.9464.
Sonoma
Mark Stark,
Stark Reality Restaurants
starkrestaurants.com
Best
Server
Napa
India Robinson, Downtown Joe's
Brewery & Restaurant
902 Main St., Napa. 707.258.2337.
Sonoma
Chris Weller,
Peter Lowell's
7385 Healdsburg Ave., Sebastopol. 707.829.1077.
Best
Restaurant
Napa
Sam's Social Club
1712 Lincoln Ave., Napa. 707.942.4913.
Sonoma
The Spinster Sisters
401 South A St., Santa Rosa. 707.528.7100.
Best
Restaurant With a View
Napa
Auberge du Soleil
180 Rutherford Hill Road, Rutherford. 707.963.1211.
Sonoma
River's End
11048 Hwy. 1, Jenner. 707.865.2484.
Best
New Restaurant
Napa
Miminashi
821 Coombs St., Napa. 707.254.9464.
Sonoma
The County Bench
535 Fourth St., Santa Rosa. 707.535.0700.
Best
Wine List
Napa
Press Restaurant
587 St. Helena Hwy., St. Helena. 707.967.0550.
Sonoma
Willi's Wine Bar
4404 Old Redwood Hwy., Santa Rosa. 707.526.3096.
Best
Sommelier
Napa
Chris Sawyer
sawyersomm.com
Sonoma
Chris Sawyer
sawyersomm.com
Best
Chinese
Napa
Soo Yuan Restaurant
1354 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga. 707.942.9404.
Sonoma
Goji Kitchen
1965 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. 707.523.3888.
Best
French
Napa
AngÈle Restaurant & Bar
540 Main St., Napa. 707.252.8115.
Sonoma
Bistro 29
620 Fifth St., Santa Rosa. 707.546.2929.
Best
Japanese/Sushi
Napa
Morimoto
610 Main St., Napa. 707.252.1600.
Sonoma
Hana
101 Golf Course Drive, Rohnert Park. 707.586.0270.
Best
Indian
Napa
Aroma Indian Cuisine
3012 Jefferson St., Napa. 707.927.3347.
Sonoma
Yeti Indian Restaurant
190 Farmers Lane, Santa Rosa. 707.521.9608.
Best
Italian
Napa
Ca' Momi Osteria
1141 First St., Napa. 707.224.6664.
Sonoma
LoCoco's Cucina Rustica
117 Fourth St., Santa Rosa. 707.523.2227.
Best
Latin American
Napa
La Taberna Napa
815 Main St., Napa. 707.224.5551.
Sonoma
El Coqui
400 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. 707.542.8868.
Best
Mediterranean
Napa
Tarla Mediterranean
Bar & Grill
1480 First St., Napa. 707.255.5599
Sonoma
East West Cafe
128 N. Main St, Sebastopol. 707.829.2822.
Best
Mexican
Napa
Pacifico Restaurante Mexicano
1237 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga. 707.942.4400.
Sonoma
El Molino Central
11 Central Ave., Boyes Hot Springs. 707.939.1010.
Best
Seafood
Napa
Bouchon
6540 Washington St., Yountville. 707.944.8037.
Sonoma
Willi's Seafood & Raw Bar
403 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. 707.433.9191.
Best
Thai
Napa
Mini Mango Thai Bistro
1142 Main St., Napa. 707.253.8880.
Sonoma
SEA Thai Bistro
2350 Midway Drive, Santa Rosa.
707.528.3293.
Best
Vietnamese
Napa
Bui Bistro
976 Pearl St., Napa. 707.225.5417.
Sonoma
Simply Vietnam
966 N. Dutton Ave., Santa Rosa. 707.566.8910.
Best
Vegetarian
Napa
Aroma Indian Cuisine
3012 Jefferson St., Napa. 707.927.3347.
Sonoma
Amy's Drive-Thru
58 Golf Course Drive W., Rohnert Park. 707.755.3629.
Best
Bar
Napa
Downtown Joe's
Brewery & Restaurant
902 Main St., Napa. 707.258.2337.
Sonoma
Underwood Bar & Bistro
9113 Graton Road, Graton. 707.823.7023.
Best
Bartender
Napa
Big John, Downtown Joe's Brewery & Restaurant
902 Main St., Napa. 707.258.2337.
Sonoma
Frank Dice,
Underwood Bar & Bistro
9113 Graton Road, Graton. 707.823.7023.
Best
Happy Hour
Napa
Napkins Bar & Grill
1001 Second St., Napa. 707.927.5333.
Sonoma
Stark's Steakhouse
521 Adams St., Santa Rosa. 707.546.5100.
Best
Dive Bar
Napa
Susie's
1365 Lincoln St., Calistoga. 707.942.6710.
Sonoma
440 Club
434 College Ave., Santa Rosa. 707.542.2550.
Best
Cocktails
Napa
Goose & Gander
1245 Spring St., St. Helena. 707.967.8779.
Sonoma
Duke's Spirited Cocktails
111 Plaza St., Healdsburg. 707.431.1105.
Best
Microdistillery
Napa
Napa Valley Distillery
610 First St., Ste. 8, Napa. 707.226.9269.
Sonoma
Spirit Works Distillery
6790 McKinley St. #100, Sebastopol. 707.634.4793.
Best
Brewpub
Napa
Napa Palisades Saloon
1000 Main St., Ste.100, Napa. 707.296.1552.
Sonoma
Russian River Brewing Co.
725 Fourth St., Santa Rosa. 707.545.2337.
Best
Microbrew
Napa
Mad Fritz
393 La Fata, St. Helena. 707.968.5058.
Sonoma
Pliny the Elder, Russian River Brewing Co.
725 Fourth St., Santa Rosa. 707.545.2337.
Best
Craft
Brew Event
Napa
Blues, Brews & BBQ
800.801.3378.
Sonoma
Lagunitas Beer Circus
lagunitas.com/beercircus
Best
Cider
Sonoma
Sonoma Cider
44-F Mill St., Healdsburg. 707.723.7018.
Best
Emerging Winery
Napa
Brasswood Estate
3111 St. Helena Hwy. N., St. Helena. 707.968.5434.
Sonoma
Reeve Wines
4551 Dry Creek Road, Healdsburg. 707.235.6345.
Best
Winetasting Room
Napa
Raymond Vineyards
849 Zinfandel Lane, St. Helena. 707.963.3141.
Sonoma
Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate & Gardens
5007 Fulton Road, Fulton. 866.287.9818.
Best
Winemaker
Napa
Laura Barrett,
Clif Family Winery
709 Main St., St. Helena. 707.968.0625.
Sonoma
Guy Davis, Davis
Family Vineyards
52 Front St., Healdsburg. 866.338.9463.
Best
Winery Event
Napa
Farmstead at Long Meadow Ranch
738 Main St., St Helena. 707.963.4555.
Sonoma
Sonoma Wine
Country Weekend
sonomawinecountryweekend.com
Best
Sauvignon Blanc
Napa
O'Brien Estate
1200 Orchard Ave., Napa. 707.252.8463.
Sonoma
Hanna Winery
9280 Hwy. 128, Healdsburg. 800.854.3987.
Best
Chardonnay
Napa
Rombauer Vineyards
3522 Silverado Trail N., St. Helena. 707.963.5170.
Sonoma
La Crema
235 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg.
707.431.9400.
Best
Sparkling Wine
Napa
Schramsberg Vineyards
1400 Schramsberg Road, Calistoga. 707.942.4558.
Sonoma
Iron Horse Vineyards
9786 Ross Station Road, Sebastopol. 707.887.1507.
Best
Rosé Wine
Napa
Romeo Vineyards
& Cellars
1224 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga. 707.942.8238.
Sonoma
Red Car Wine Company
8400 Graton Road, Sebastopol. 707.829.8500.
Best
Cabernet
Napa
Raymond Vineyards
849 Zinfandel Lane, St. Helena. 707. 963.3141.
Sonoma
Jordan Vineyard & Winery
1474 Alexander Valley Road,
Healdsburg. 800.654.1213.
Best
Syrah
Napa
Miner Family Wines
7850 Silverado Trail, Napa. 707.944.9500.
Sonoma
Davis Family Vineyards
52 Front St., Healdsburg. 866.338.9463.
Best
Pinot Noir
Napa
Hess Collection Winery
4411 Redwood Road, Napa. 707.255.1144.
Sonoma
La Crema
235 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. 707.431.9400.
Best
Zinfandel
Napa
Robert Biale Vineyards
4038 Big Ranch Road., Napa. 707.257.7555.
Sonoma
Seghesio Family Vineyards
700 Grove St., Healdsburg. 707.433.3579.
Best
Port
Napa
Prager Winery
& Port Works
1281 Lewelling Lane, St. Helena. 707.963.7678.
Sonoma
Sonoma Portworks
613 Second St., Petaluma. 707.769.5203.