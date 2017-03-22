Best Of 2017

Readers Picks: Health & Wellness

click to enlarge Best Hospital/Healthcare Clinic Hospital/Healthcare Clinic Napa Queen of the Valley Medical Center 1000 Trancas St., Napa. 707.252.4411. Sonoma Kaiser Permanente healthy.kaiserpermanente.org Best Urgent Care Urgent Care Kaiser Permanente healthy.kaiserpermanente.org Best Laser Surgery Center Laser Surgery Center Napa Walter Tom, MD, Aesthetic Laser & Vein Center 1635 First St., Napa. 707.224-5347. Sonoma David E. Marcus, MD 1128 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa. 707.200.8964. Best Lasik Eye Surgery Lasik Eye Surgery Sonoma Jay Bansal, MD, LaserVue Eye Center 3540 Mendocino Ave., #200, Santa Rosa. 707.522.6200. Best Pharmacy Pharmacy Napa Silverado Pharmacy 1473 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga. 177.942.5115. Sonoma Kaiser Permanente healthy.kaiserpermanente.org Best Heart Surgeon Heart Surgeon Napa Dr. Gan Dunnington 6 Woodland Road, St. Helena. 707.343.8191. Sonoma Sanjay Dhar, MD, northbay cardiology 4740 Hoen Ave., Santa Rosa. 707.542.2783. Best Plastic Surgeon Plastic Surgeon Napa Dr. John P. Zimmermann, MD, Aesthetic Surgery Center of Napa Valley 3434 Villa Lane, Ste. 380, Napa. 707.258.6077. Sonoma David Marcus, MD 1128 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa. 707.200.8964. Best Family Practitioner Family Practitioner Napa Dr. John Dermody, MD 1001 Professional Drive, Napa. 707.252.0494. Sonoma James DeVore, MD 500 Doyle Park Drive, Santa Rosa. 707.303.8360. Best General Practice Physician General Practice Physician Sonoma Kimberly Hoffman, MD, MMD, Tru Health Medicine 1160 N. Dutton Ave. #250, Santa Rosa. 707.292.8882. Best Ear, Nose & Throat Physician Ear, Nose & Throat Physician Sonoma Mark Homicz, MD 1701 Fourth St., Ste. 120, Santa Rosa. 707.523.7025. Best Internal Medicine Physician Internal Medicine Physician Sonoma Kenneth A. Murachanian, MD 3536 Mendocino Ave., Ste. 300, Santa Rosa. 707.546.2180. Best OB/GYN OB/GYN Napa Bryan L. Henry, MD 1530 Railroad Ave., St. Helena. 707.963.5006. Sonoma Susan Dehnad, MD 34 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. 707.541.7900. Best Midwife Midwife Sonoma Lisa Todd, LM, and KathRyn Barry, LM, Sonoma County Midwives 490 Pitt Ave., Sebastopol. 707.486.5275. Best Pediatrician Pediatrician Napa Dr. Joseph Carrillo, MD 1100 Trancas St., Ste. 270, Napa. 707.252.1076. Sonoma Thomas J. Zembal, MD 4702 Hoen Ave., Santa Rosa. 707.545.2255. Best Podiatrist Podiatrist Napa Dr. Sky P. Shanks 935 Trancas St., Napa. 707.259.0766. Sonoma Thomas Chang, DPM 208 Concourse Blvd., Ste. 1, Santa Rosa. 707.544.3400. Best Oncologist Oncologist Sonoma Ian Anderson, MD 3555 Round Barn Circle, Santa Rosa. 707.528.1050. Best E.R. Doctor E.R. Doctor Sonoma Gary McCalla, MD 1165 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa. 707.525.5300. Best Allergist Allergist Napa Dr. Larry Posner, North Bay Allergy & Asthma 1100 Pear Tree Lane, Napa. 707.258.8100. Sonoma Kelley Barnes-Valdes, ND, NMD, tru health medicine 1160 N. Dutton St., Ste. 250, Santa Rosa. 707.292.8882. Best Dermatologist Dermatologist Napa Dr. Lewis May, MD 3285 Claremont Way, Napa. 707.258.2500. Sonoma Jeffrey Sugarman, MD, PhD, Redwood Family Dermatology 2725 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. 707.545.4537. Best Ophthalmologist Ophthalmologist Sonoma Gary P. Barth, MD, Eye Care Institute see-eci.com Best Oral Surgeon Oral Surgeon Sonoma Vicente Chavez and Jiries Moganamm, DDS, MD Sonoma County Oral Surgery and Dental Implant Center 1111 Sonoma Ave., Ste. 220, Santa Rosa. 707.566.7300. Best Dentist Dentist Napa Angie Ring, DDS, Napa Pediatric Dentistry 3425 Valle Verde Drive, Napa. 707.265.8389. Sonoma James J. Forni, DDS 4655 Hoen Ave., Ste. 5, Santa Rosa. 707.544.2696. Best Esthetic Dentist Esthetic Dentist Napa Cecil Lamberton, DDS, Cosmetic Dentistry of Napa 3434 Villa Lane, Ste. 12, Napa. 707.257.7771. Sonoma Sean Wilson, DDS 98 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa. 707.578.7424. Best Orthodontist Orthodontist Napa Jordan Lamberton, DDS, MSD 3720 Beard Road, Napa. 707.226.5555. Sonoma Bernstein Orthodontics 2245 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa. 707.575.0600. Best Endodontist Endodontist Sonoma Brian Bozeman, DDS 1820 Sonoma Ave., Ste. 110, Santa Rosa. 707.546.2887. Best Orthopedic Surgeon Orthopedic Surgeon Napa Dr. Jason T. Huffman, MD 3273 Claremont Way, Ste. 100, Napa. 707.254.7117. Sonoma Briant Smith, MD 3883 Airway Drive, Ste. 165, Santa Rosa. 707.521.7799. Best Chiropractor Chiropractor Napa Blossom Precision Chiropractic 305 Post St., Napa. 707.257.1011. Sonoma Jacob Quihuis, the Chiropractic Center 1819 Fourth St., Santa Rosa. 707.523.9850. Best Urologist Urologist Sonoma Robert E. James, MD 1701 Fourth St., Ste. 200, Santa Rosa. 707.525.4051. Best Acupuncturist Acupuncturist Napa Leslie Silver Acupuncture Services 901 Trancas, Napa. 707.363.1384. Sonoma Vladi Starkov, Flourish Integrative Health 431 Humboldt St., Studio A, Santa Rosa. 707.205.1224. Best Holistic Practitioner Holistic Practitioner Sonoma Joshua Margolis, LAc, DOMTP, Farmacopia 95 Montgomery Drive, Ste. 126, Santa Rosa. 707.861.0625. Best Holistic Herbal Shop Holistic Herbal Shop Sonoma Farmacopia 95 Montgomery Drive, Ste. 90, Santa Rosa. 707.528.4372. Best Physical Therapist Physical Therapist Napa Eric Ewig Physical Therapy 935 Trancas Ave., Ste. 4C, Napa. 707.255.1212. Sonoma David W. Townsend, MPT, Santa Rosa Physical Therapy 2255 Challenger Way, Ste. 104, Santa Rosa. 707.545.1419. Best Psychiatrist Psychiatrist Napa Dr. Michael S. Loose 1763 Second St., Napa. 707.256.3550. Sonoma Orren Perlman, MD 101 H St. N, Petaluma. 707.523.9423 . Best Psychologist Psychologist Sonoma Adam Smith, MA, LMFT 1212 College Ave., Santa Rosa. 707.531.4507. Best Retreat Center Retreat Center Napa Christian Brothers Retreat & Conference Center 4401 Redwood Road, Napa. 707.252.3810. Sonoma Dr. McDougall's Health & Medical Center 2777 Fourth St., Santa Rosa. 800.941.7111. drmcdougall.com Best Wellness Retreat Wellness Retreat Napa Mayacamas Ranch 3975 Mountain Home Ranch Road, Calistoga. 707.942.5127. Sonoma Osmosis Day Spa 209 Bohemian Hwy., Freestone. 707.823.8231.