Readers Picks: Health & Wellness 

Best
Hospital/Healthcare Clinic
Napa
Queen of the Valley Medical Center
1000 Trancas St., Napa. 707.252.4411.
Sonoma
Kaiser Permanente
healthy.kaiserpermanente.org
Best
Urgent Care
Kaiser Permanente
healthy.kaiserpermanente.org
Best
Laser Surgery Center
Napa
Walter Tom, MD, Aesthetic Laser & Vein Center
1635 First St., Napa. 707.224-5347.
Sonoma
David E. Marcus, MD
1128 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa.
707.200.8964.
Best
Lasik Eye Surgery
Sonoma
Jay Bansal, MD,
LaserVue Eye Center
3540 Mendocino Ave., #200, Santa Rosa. 707.522.6200.
Best
Pharmacy
Napa
Silverado Pharmacy
1473 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga. 177.942.5115.
Sonoma
Kaiser Permanente
healthy.kaiserpermanente.org
Best
Heart Surgeon
Napa
Dr. Gan Dunnington
6 Woodland Road, St. Helena. 707.343.8191.
Sonoma
Sanjay Dhar, MD,
northbay cardiology
4740 Hoen Ave., Santa Rosa. 707.542.2783.
Best
Plastic Surgeon
Napa
Dr. John P. Zimmermann, MD, Aesthetic Surgery Center of Napa Valley
3434 Villa Lane, Ste. 380, Napa. 707.258.6077.
Sonoma
David Marcus, MD
1128 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa. 707.200.8964.
Best
Family Practitioner
Napa
Dr. John Dermody, MD
1001 Professional Drive, Napa. 707.252.0494.
Sonoma
James DeVore, MD
500 Doyle Park Drive, Santa Rosa.
707.303.8360.
Best
General
Practice Physician
Sonoma
Kimberly Hoffman, MD, MMD, Tru Health Medicine
1160 N. Dutton Ave. #250, Santa Rosa. 707.292.8882.
Best
Ear, Nose
& Throat Physician
Sonoma
Mark Homicz, MD
1701 Fourth St., Ste. 120, Santa Rosa.
707.523.7025.
Best
Internal
Medicine Physician
Sonoma
Kenneth A. Murachanian, MD
3536 Mendocino Ave., Ste. 300, Santa Rosa. 707.546.2180.
Best
OB/GYN
Napa
Bryan L. Henry, MD
1530 Railroad Ave., St. Helena.
707.963.5006.
Sonoma
Susan Dehnad, MD
34 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. 707.541.7900.
Best
Midwife
Sonoma
Lisa Todd, LM,
and KathRyn Barry, LM, Sonoma County Midwives
490 Pitt Ave., Sebastopol. 707.486.5275.
Best
Pediatrician
Napa
Dr. Joseph Carrillo, MD
1100 Trancas St., Ste. 270, Napa.
707.252.1076.
Sonoma
Thomas J. Zembal, MD
4702 Hoen Ave., Santa Rosa.
707.545.2255.
Best
Podiatrist
Napa
Dr. Sky P. Shanks
935 Trancas St., Napa. 707.259.0766.
Sonoma
Thomas Chang, DPM
208 Concourse Blvd., Ste. 1, Santa Rosa. 707.544.3400.
Best
Oncologist
Sonoma
Ian Anderson, MD
3555 Round Barn Circle, Santa Rosa. 707.528.1050.
Best
E.R. Doctor
Sonoma
Gary McCalla, MD
1165 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa. 707.525.5300.
Best
Allergist
Napa
Dr. Larry Posner,
North Bay Allergy
& Asthma
1100 Pear Tree Lane, Napa. 707.258.8100.
Sonoma
Kelley Barnes-Valdes, ND, NMD, tru health medicine
1160 N. Dutton St., Ste. 250, Santa Rosa. 707.292.8882.
Best
Dermatologist
Napa
Dr. Lewis May, MD
3285 Claremont Way, Napa.
707.258.2500.
Sonoma
Jeffrey Sugarman, MD, PhD, Redwood Family Dermatology
2725 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa.
707.545.4537.
Best
Ophthalmologist
Sonoma
Gary P. Barth, MD,
Eye Care Institute
see-eci.com
Best
Oral Surgeon
Sonoma
Vicente Chavez and Jiries Moganamm, DDS, MD
Sonoma County Oral Surgery and Dental Implant Center
1111 Sonoma Ave., Ste. 220, Santa Rosa. 707.566.7300.
Best
Dentist
Napa
Angie Ring, DDS,
Napa Pediatric Dentistry
3425 Valle Verde Drive, Napa.
707.265.8389.
Sonoma
James J. Forni, DDS
4655 Hoen Ave., Ste. 5, Santa Rosa.
707.544.2696.
Best
Esthetic Dentist
Napa
Cecil Lamberton, DDS, Cosmetic Dentistry
of Napa
3434 Villa Lane, Ste. 12, Napa. 707.257.7771.
Sonoma
Sean Wilson, DDS
98 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa.
707.578.7424.
Best
Orthodontist
Napa
Jordan Lamberton,
DDS, MSD
3720 Beard Road, Napa. 707.226.5555.
Sonoma
Bernstein
Orthodontics
2245 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa. 707.575.0600.
Best
Endodontist
Sonoma
Brian Bozeman,
DDS
1820 Sonoma Ave., Ste. 110, Santa Rosa. 707.546.2887.
Best
Orthopedic
Surgeon
Napa
Dr. Jason T. Huffman, MD
3273 Claremont Way, Ste. 100, Napa. 707.254.7117.
Sonoma
Briant Smith, MD
3883 Airway Drive, Ste. 165, Santa Rosa. 707.521.7799.
Best
Chiropractor
Napa
Blossom Precision Chiropractic
305 Post St., Napa. 707.257.1011.
Sonoma
Jacob Quihuis,
the Chiropractic Center
1819 Fourth St., Santa Rosa.
707.523.9850.
Best
Urologist
Sonoma
Robert E. James, MD
1701 Fourth St., Ste. 200, Santa Rosa. 707.525.4051.
Best
Acupuncturist
Napa
Leslie Silver
Acupuncture Services
901 Trancas, Napa. 707.363.1384.
Sonoma
Vladi Starkov, Flourish Integrative Health
431 Humboldt St., Studio A, Santa Rosa. 707.205.1224.
Best
Holistic Practitioner
Sonoma
Joshua Margolis, LAc, DOMTP, Farmacopia
95 Montgomery Drive, Ste. 126, Santa Rosa.
707.861.0625.
Best
Holistic
Herbal Shop
Sonoma
Farmacopia
95 Montgomery Drive, Ste. 90, Santa Rosa. 707.528.4372.
Best
Physical Therapist
Napa
Eric Ewig Physical Therapy
935 Trancas Ave., Ste. 4C, Napa. 707.255.1212.
Sonoma
David W. Townsend, MPT, Santa Rosa Physical Therapy
2255 Challenger Way, Ste. 104, Santa Rosa. 707.545.1419.
Best
Psychiatrist
Napa
Dr. Michael S. Loose
1763 Second St., Napa. 707.256.3550.
Sonoma
Orren Perlman, MD
101 H St. N, Petaluma. 707.523.9423 .
Best
Psychologist
Sonoma
Adam Smith, MA, LMFT
1212 College Ave., Santa Rosa.
707.531.4507.
Best
Retreat Center
Napa
Christian Brothers Retreat & Conference Center
4401 Redwood Road, Napa.
707.252.3810.
Sonoma
Dr. McDougall's
Health & Medical Center
2777 Fourth St., Santa Rosa. 800.941.7111.
drmcdougall.com
Best
Wellness Retreat
Napa
Mayacamas Ranch
3975 Mountain Home Ranch Road, Calistoga. 707.942.5127.
Sonoma
Osmosis Day Spa
209 Bohemian Hwy., Freestone.
707.823.8231.