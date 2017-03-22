Readers Picks: Romance 

click to enlarge
Best
Place for
Singles to Meet
Napa
Downtown Joe's
Brewery & Restaurant
902 Main St., Napa. 707.258.2337.
Sonoma
Jackson's Bar and Oven
135 Fourth St., Santa Rosa.
707.545.6900.
Best
Romantic Dinner
Napa
Celadon
500 Main St., Ste. G, Napa.
707.254.9690.
Sonoma
River's End
11048 Hwy. 1, Jenner. 707.865.2484.
Best
Staycation
Napa
Solage
755 Silverado Trail N., Calistoga.
707.266.7534.
Sonoma
Flamingo Conference Resort and Spa
2777 Fourth St., Santa Rosa.
707.545.8530.
Best
Boutique Hotel
Napa
Mount View Hotel & Spa
1457 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga.
707.942.6877.
Sonoma
Hotel Healdsburg
25 Matheson St., Healdsburg. 707.431.2800.
Best
Lingerie Shop
Napa
Pleasures Unlimited
1424 Second St., Napa. 707.226.2666.
Sonoma
Ma Cherie Et Moi
2332 Magowan Drive, Santa Rosa.
707.573.1103.
Best
Erotica Store
Napa
Pleasures Unlimited
1424 Second St., Napa. 707.226.2666.
Sonoma
Milk & Honey
123 N. Main St., Sebastopol. 707.824.1155.
Best
Sex Therapist
Sonoma
Diane Gleim, MFT
320 10th St. #302, Santa Rosa. 707.535.9650.
Best
Couples Counseling
Sonoma
Kevin Russell, MFT
1030 Second St., Santa Rosa.
707.523.4160.
Best
Event Production Services
Napa
Upstage Productions
1834 Soscol Ave., Napa. 707.226.1413.
Sonoma
Clementine Eco Events
40 Fourth St. #215, Petaluma.
707.290.6723.
Best
Wedding Reception Venue
Napa
Calistoga Ranch
580 Lommel Road, Calistoga. 707.254.2800.
Sonoma
Buena Vista Winery
18000 Old Winery Road, Sonoma.
800.926.1266.