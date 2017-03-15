click to enlarge

Sex. We all want it and more of it. More desire, more frequency and more intensity. Or, for self-deprecating, aging baby boomers like myself, some desire, some frequency and some intensity would be a nice change.

Does cannabis affect sexuality? In reviewing the considerable but nonscientific literature, it appears that for inhibition reduction, anything works, but for a clear aphrodisiac effect, strain matters. A female friend explained it this way, "When I smoke Blue Jay Way, I find myself in sweatpants cleaning the house; when I smoke Purple Kush, I find myself heading to the bedroom leaving a trail of forgotten lingerie." Thanks for the poetic visual.

Gender plays a role as well. A woman named Karyn Wagner has developed a strain specifically for women called Sexxpot. The strain is crossed with Mr. Nice and other unknown strains. Karyn says that smoking Mr. Nice dramatically improved her sex life and implies that it "saved her marriage." Whether Sexxpot is simply great marketing and clever branding or is actually a powerful female aphrodisiac is open for debate. Or research. Anyone?

There are some downsides to cannabis and sex. Dryness, both oral and vaginal, was mentioned frequently. On the other hand, temporal distortion—the feeling that time has slowed—can be a great psychological boost to those who tend to start and finish before the microwaved popcorn is done. Ding.

What are the strains that are frequently reported as great for sex? Let's look at some of the strains and comments I received:

Girl Scout Cookies: "Perfect for lonely nights." Mentioned only once. Of course it was mentioned only once.

Jasmine: "The ultimate mood setter for women." Three mentions. The powerful aromatics at work here should be bottled and made universally available.

Asian Fantasy: "The perfect vacation sex weed." Duh. Mentioned three times. The sexual effect of this strain may be more related to the suggestive name than any inherent properties.

Sour Diesel: "Powerful lustful sex." Three mentions.

And the winner is . . . Grand Daddy Purple: "Extremely strong powerful arousal." Regarding the name, there are some things better left unsaid. Seven mentions! No other strain was mentioned more than four times.

How do the above strains affect sexuality? I think the effect of cannabis on sexuality is less a matter of the cannabinoid content, and more a function of terpenes working synergistically. For reference, the primary terpenes in Grand Daddy Purple are linalool (3.3 percent), alpha-pinene (1.17 percent) and caryophyllene (.91 percent).

I know what strain I'm including in this year's crop.

Michael Hayes works for the CBD Guild. Contact him at mhayes339@comcast.net.