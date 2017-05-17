May 17, 2017 News & Features » News

Pin It
favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

The Appeal 

Qualified immunity considered for SCSO officer involved in 2013 shooting of Andy Lopez

By
Pin It
favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Tags: ,

Speaking of Andy Lopez

Latest in News

More News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

More by Tom Gogola

2016-2017 Boheme

2016-2017 Boheme

Boho Beat

May 12: Throwback Horror in Cloverdale

By Charlie Swanson May 10, 2017  4:41 am

May 12-13: Space Mom in Yountville & St. Helena

By Charlie Swanson May 10, 2017  4:37 am

May 13: Home-style Helping in Rio Nido

By Charlie Swanson May 10, 2017  4:33 am

More »

City Sound Inertia

Volunteer to Be a Part of Railroad Square Music Festival

Wed, May. 10  1:10 pm

Next Level Conference Connects Local Talent & Industry Insiders

Mon, May. 8  3:07 pm

Watch the Music Video for The Down House’s “Parker Posey”

Mon, May. 1 12:01 pm

More »

Facebook Activity

North Bay Bohemian

Twitter

Read more @nbaybohemian

Copyright © 2017 Metro Newspapers. All rights reserved.

Website powered by Foundation