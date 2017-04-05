April 05, 2017 News & Features » Features

Pin It
favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

What a Trip 

Armando García-Dávila takes to the open road in debut novel

By

Armando García-Dávila reads from 'The Trip' on Sunday, April 23, at Bean Affair (1270 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. 1:30pm), Thursday, April 27, at the Sebastopol Senior Center (167 N. High St., Sebastopol. 7pm) and Sunday, April 30, at the Arlene Francis Center (99 Sixth St, Santa Rosa. 2pm).

Pin It
favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Tags:

Latest in Features

More Features »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

2016-2017 Boheme

2016-2017 Boheme

Boho Beat

March 30: Beatles Breakdown in Sebastopol

By Charlie Swanson Mar 29, 2017  6:08 am

March 31: Imported Jazz in Napa

By Charlie Swanson Mar 29, 2017  6:05 am

March 31: Outrageous Celebration in Petaluma

By Charlie Swanson Mar 29, 2017  6:01 am

More »

City Sound Inertia

North Bay Bands Represent at San Francisco Benefit Show

Mon, Mar. 20  3:48 pm

Catch The Coathangers In Santa Rosa This Weekend

Tue, Mar. 7  3:17 pm

Check Out Who’s Playing Huichica Music Festival This Year

Thu, Feb. 23 12:44 pm

More »

Facebook Activity

North Bay Bohemian

Twitter

Read more @nbaybohemian

Copyright © 2017 Metro Newspapers. All rights reserved.

Website powered by Foundation