Wednesday, May 3, 2017

May 9: Comfy Cats in Cotati

Posted By on Wed, May 3, 2017 at 3:52 AM

click to enlarge catspajamaslogo.jpg
For over two decades, Forgotten Felines of Sonoma County has dedicated itself to protecting and improving the lives of local feral cats through spay and neuter programs, outreach and education. This month, a cat-loving senior at Credo High School is throwing a party to benefit Forgotten Felines with a cozy community party, the Cat’s Pajamas. The event encourages participants to dress in their favorite PJs and enjoy live music from student performers, food, wine and a massive raffle that features donated gifts and experiences from several local businesses. Celebrate our feline friends on Tuesday, May 9, at Redwood Cafe, 8240 Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati. 6pm. $5. 707.795.7868.

