Wednesday, May 17, 2017

May 20: Outdoor Adventures in Jenner

Posted By on Wed, May 17, 2017 at 4:49 AM

The Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods are packing three different outings along the Sonoma Coast in one day. First, North Bay naturalist Lisa Hug leads a “Birding on  the Coast” session, where you can view and learn about our avian friends. Next, kayakers of all skill levels are invited to join Suki Waters, owner of Watertreks Eco-Tours, for “Wildlife Viewing by Kayak.” You can bring your own craft if you want, but you’ve got to pre-register to get on the list. Finally, the stewards hold their second seal-watch volunteer training for anyone interested joining the crew. Saturday, May 20, at Jenner Visitor Center, 10439 Hwy. 1, Jenner. 8am, 9am and 1pm. Prices vary. stewardscr.org.

