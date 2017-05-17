Boho Beat

Wednesday, May 17, 2017

May 20: Outdoor Views in Napa

Posted By on Wed, May 17, 2017 at 4:46 AM

The lush meadows with their sweeping views that surround the di Rosa art refuge in west Napa are at peak greenery right now, and the center is offering a special guided Art & Nature Hike through them this weekend. This three-mile walk not only shows off di Rosa’s 200-plus acres of land, including an ascent to Milliken Peak, the highest summit in the Carneros region, it also meanders through the art center’s Sculpture Meadow, filled with dozens of art pieces to feast your eyes on. Advance tickets are required, so sign up now to get in on the hike, happening Saturday, May 20, at di Rosa, 5200 Sonoma Hwy., Napa. 10am. 707.226.5991.

