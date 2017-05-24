Wednesday, May 24, 2017
May 26-29: Films for All Ages in St. Helena
By Charlie Swanson
Trinchero Family Estates presents a weekend of family-friendly screenings and kids’ activities for the Family Film Festival of Napa Valley
. The event ope
ns with a screening of the soon-to-be-released animated feature Leap! The adventurous movie—about a girl in an 1884 Parisian ballet school—is followed by a Q&A with dancers from Bandaloop. Other highlights include the animated adaptation of The Little Prince, a robot demonstration accompanying the documentary Underwater Dreams and student short films. Workshops ranging from Lego car races to star viewing parties also bring families together Friday, May 26, through Monday, May 29, at Cameo Cinemas, 1340 Main St., St. Helena. Free admission. 707.963.9779.
