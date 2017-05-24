Wednesday, May 24, 2017
May 27: Barrels of Fun in Santa Rosa
Posted
By Charlie Swanson
on Wed, May 24, 2017 at 5:58 AM
click to enlarge
Can’t get into the long-sold-out BottleRock Napa Valley? Trade in the bottles for barrels and make your way to the free BarrelRock
mini music festival at Fogbelt Brewing Company. Several barrel-aged beers make their 2017 unveiling, including the super-limited Methuselah Wild Ale, Golden Milk Stout, High Spire Golden Sour and Hazelnut Rye. While you sip on these sophisticated suds, barbecue and live music from the Restless Sons, Pat Jordan and Free Peoples open Fogbelt’s newly expanded outdoor beer garden. Saturday, May 27, at Fogbelt Brewing Co., 1305 Cleveland Ave., Santa Rosa. Noon to 8pm. Free admission. 707.978.3400.
Tags: Fogbelt Brewing Company, Santa Rosa, Methuselah Wild Ale, live music, Free Peoples, the Restless Sons, beer garden, Image