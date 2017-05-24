Wednesday, May 24, 2017
May 27: Sweet Celebration in Guerneville
Posted
By Charlie Swanson
on Wed, May 24, 2017 at 5:52 AM
click to enlarge
The strawberries in west Sonoma County are at peak juiciness and flavor right now, and West County community radio station KGGV the Bridge 95.1-FM marks the occasion for a 12th straight year with the Strawberry Festival
. Bring your appetite and start the day with a strawberry mimosa before chomping down on succulent barbecue and tasty strawberry desserts. While you’re filling up on berries, enjoy live music by Buck Thirty, Token Girl and others, bid on a silent auction and buy into a raffle to support KGGV. Saturday, May 27, at Guerneville Community Church, 14520 Armstrong Woods Road, Guerneville. Noon to 5pm. Free admission. kggv.fm
.
Tags: Strawberry Festival, KGGV FM, Sonoma County, food and drinks, events, fundraiser, community radio, Image