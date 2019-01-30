Boho Beat

Feb. 1: Heal with Art in Santa Rosa

"The Blue Heron" by Simmon Factor
  • "The Blue Heron" by Simmon Factor
Last year, the Santa Rosa Arts Center called upon local artists to create work to help heal the wounds of the disastrous Tubbs fire in a show, “Healing by Art: After the Fires,” that brought the community together. Now the center is expanding on the healing with the new exhibit, ‘Healing the Environment,’ in which artists react to climate change and the ecological ails of the planet with paintings, photos, sculptures and other media. The show open with a reception as part of SOFA Arts District First Friday Open Studios on Friday, Feb. 1, 312 South A St., Santa Rosa. 5pm. Free. santarosaartscenter.org.

