Wednesday, January 30, 2019
Feb. 2: Strings Summit in Sebastopol
Posted
By Charlie Swanson
on Wed, Jan 30, 2019 at 11:37 AM
click to enlarge
A perfect outing for musicians and music lovers alike, the seventh annual Sebastopol Guitar Festival
returns with a day of live performances, workshops for beginning or advanced players and exhibits of handcrafted guitars. The onstage offering includes afternoon sets from the likes of the Spin Cats and Ruminators, a guitar summit featuring Dave Zirbel, Bobby Lee, Jon Mitgaurd and Bobby Black, and an evening concert featuring Kevin Russell & Some Dangerous Friends and Soul Fuse. The guitar fest commences on Saturday, Feb. 2, at Sebastopol Community Center, 390 Morris St., Sebastopol. Noon to 10pm. $17–$35. 707.823.1511.
Tags: Sebastopol Guitar Festival, live music, Kevin Russell, Soul Fuse, concerts, events, guitars, Sebastopol, Image