Boho Beat

  |  

Wednesday, January 30, 2019

Feb. 2: Strings Summit in Sebastopol

Posted By on Wed, Jan 30, 2019 at 11:37 AM

click to enlarge 1012578_1266355960045072_1748518001073179411_n.jpg
A perfect outing for musicians and music lovers alike, the seventh annual Sebastopol Guitar Festival returns with a day of live performances, workshops for beginning or advanced players and exhibits of handcrafted guitars. The onstage offering includes afternoon sets from the likes of the Spin Cats and Ruminators, a guitar summit featuring Dave Zirbel, Bobby Lee, Jon Mitgaurd and Bobby Black, and an evening concert featuring Kevin Russell & Some Dangerous Friends and Soul Fuse. The guitar fest commences on Saturday, Feb. 2, at Sebastopol Community Center, 390 Morris St., Sebastopol. Noon to 10pm. $17–$35. 707.823.1511.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Pin It
favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Speaking of...

Latest in Boho Beat

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Facebook Activity

North Bay Bohemian

Copyright © 2019 Metro Newspapers. All rights reserved.

Website powered by Foundation