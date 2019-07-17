Wednesday, July 17, 2019
July 19: Light Up the Night in Healdsburg
Posted
By Charlie Swanson
on Wed, Jul 17, 2019 at 4:15 PM
click to enlarge
When the sun goes down, the arts light up downtown Healdsburg at the Art After Dark
series. This weekend. The street art series features more than a dozen artist booths, community organizations like Healdsburg Center for the Arts, the Healdsburg Jazz Festival, and Healdsburg Rocks hosting art activities as well as free games, rides and food concessions by the Sonoma County Traveling Fair and live music from popular acts like American Lore and Tom Shader. Art After Dark offers something for everyone on Friday, Jul 19, on Plaza Street in Healdsburg, 6pm. Free. 707.431.1970.
Tags: Healdsburg, Art After Dark, events, art, Image