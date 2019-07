July 20: River Party in Petaluma

click to enlarge

Marking its tenth year of revelry, Rivertown Revival once again takes over the McNear Peninsula in Petaluma for a day of old-fashioned fun. Come for the live music from the likes of Ben Morrison, the Crux, La Gente and many more, and stay for interactive arts and excitement, complete with five-dollar wedding ceremonies on site. All the while, the Revival holds a focus on conservation (of both history and habitat), and the event benefits the Friends of the Petaluma River when it commences on Saturday, July 20, at David Yearsley River Heritage Center, 100 East D St, Petaluma. 11am. $5-$20. rivertownrevival.com.