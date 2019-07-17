Boho Beat

  |  

Wednesday, July 17, 2019

July 21: Feast of Fun in Napa

Posted By on Wed, Jul 17, 2019 at 4:13 PM

click to enlarge feastival0_77011810-5056-a36a-088c8f134b997b76.jpg

Beyond being a winery collective, Feast It Forward is a philanthropic endeavor that connects locals to culinary delights and raises funds for local charities at events around the region and for, for the last year, at the organizations storefront studio space in Napa. To celebrate the one-year milestone, the group throws an anniversary bash called FEASTival this weekend. Family-friendly activities like crafts and face-painting food trucks, wine by the glass and graffiti art installations are all part of the fest, happening Sunday, Jul 21, at Feast It Forward, 1031 McKinstry St., Napa. Noon. Free admission. 707.819.2403.

Tags: , , , ,

Pin It
favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Speaking of...

Latest in Boho Beat

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Charlie Swanson

Facebook Activity

North Bay Bohemian

Top Commenters

Copyright © 2019 Metro Newspapers. All rights reserved.

Website powered by Foundation