July 21: Feast of Fun in Napa

Beyond being a winery collective, Feast It Forward is a philanthropic endeavor that connects locals to culinary delights and raises funds for local charities at events around the region and for, for the last year, at the organizations storefront studio space in Napa. To celebrate the one-year milestone, the group throws an anniversary bash called FEASTival this weekend. Family-friendly activities like crafts and face-painting food trucks, wine by the glass and graffiti art installations are all part of the fest, happening Sunday, Jul 21, at Feast It Forward, 1031 McKinstry St., Napa. Noon. Free admission. 707.819.2403.