Boho Beat

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

Aug. 1: Killer Tunes in Windsor

Posted By on Wed, Jul 31, 2019 at 2:53 PM

click to enlarge JAYSON CARPENTER
  • Jayson Carpenter
Acclaimed blues-rock guitarist and singer-songwriter Tommy Castro really slays on stage, with exciting solos and inventive riffs. The South Bay Area native spent a lifetime perfecting his chops, and since he formed Tommy Castro & the Painkillers in 2012, his blazing hot blues has become a staple of Bay Area summers. This summer, Tommy Castro & the Painkillers returns to Windsor to rock the ‘Summer Nights on the Green’ concert series coinciding with the Windsor Farmers Market on Thursday, Aug 1, at Windsor Town Green, 701 McClelland Dr, Windsor. 6pm. Free. townofwindsor.com.

North Bay Bohemian

