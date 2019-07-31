Wednesday, July 31, 2019
Aug. 1: Killer Tunes in Windsor
By Charlie Swanson
on Wed, Jul 31, 2019 at 2:53 PM
Acclaimed blues-rock guitarist and singer-songwriter Tommy Castro
really slays on stage, with exciting solos and inventive riffs. The South Bay Area native spent a lifetime perfecting his chops, and since he formed Tommy Castro & the Painkillers in 2012, his blazing hot blues has become a staple of Bay Area summers. This summer, Tommy Castro & the Painkillers returns to Windsor to rock the ‘Summer Nights on the Green’ concert series coinciding with the Windsor Farmers Market on Thursday, Aug 1, at Windsor Town Green, 701 McClelland Dr, Windsor. 6pm. Free. townofwindsor.com
