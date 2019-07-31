Wednesday, July 31, 2019
Aug 2: Radical Salon in Santa Rosa
By Charlie Swanson
on Wed, Jul 31, 2019 at 2:50 PM
The greatest artists in history have their works rejected or refused by galleries or exhibits, and the same goes for local artists. This week, over 30 artists embrace their most jilted works in the “Salon des Refusés Gallery Show.”
See art that was too outside-the-box for other exhibits from the likes of Tony Speirs and Dan Scannell, and revel in the rejected with unconventional art from painters such as Suzanne Edminster and Christie Marks during SOFA’s event on Friday, Aug 2, at Art Alley behind 312 South A St, Santa Rosa. 5pm. Free. facebook.com/SOFASantaRosa
