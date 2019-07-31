Boho Beat

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

Aug. 3: Music on a Mission in Petaluma

Posted By on Wed, Jul 31, 2019 at 2:42 PM

Now in it’s 12th year, the Petaluma Music Festival keeps on keeping music in local schools by raising funds for student programs while throwing one of the year’s biggest homegrown parties. The stacked lineup includes 17 bands, with headliners like veteran jam bands ALO and the Mother Hips, folk and bluegrass groups Hot Buttered Rum and David Nelson Band, and funky acts Royal Jelly Jive and the Soul Section. Other highlights include the guitar raffle, Lagunitas brews, specialty foods and kids activities. Enjoy the music on Saturday, Aug 3, at Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds 175 Fairgrounds Dr., Petaluma. 11:30am. $55. petalumamusicfestival.org.

North Bay Bohemian

