Wednesday, August 7, 2019

Aug 11: Get Elevated in Healdsburg

Posted By on Wed, Aug 7, 2019 at 12:35 PM

In addition to being an environmentally-chic retreat in the heart of downtown Healdsburg, Harmon Guest House has become a gathering space for an ongoing series of intimate public forums, dubbed “Elevated Talks,” to discuss art, architecture and design. The third installment of the series is titled “Designing the Magic,” and features a live magic performance from illusionist and designer Andrew Evans, followed by discussion from diverse professionals moderated by Jaime Derringer, creator of the widely-read blog Design Milk. The talk happens on Sunday, Aug 11, at Harmon Guest House, 227 Healdsburg Ave, Healdsburg. 3:30pm. $125707.431.8220.

North Bay Bohemian

