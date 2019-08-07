Wednesday, August 7, 2019
Aug. 12: Fun for Good in Petaluma
Posted
By Charlie Swanson
on Wed, Aug 7, 2019 at 12:32 PM
click to enlarge
For more than 50 years, Community Action Partnership of Sonoma County
has engaged and empowered low-income families through programs that address health, education and financial stability. Those programs include Pathways, where shelters like Sloan’s House and Harold’s Home provide housing and emotional support to women and children. Lend a hand to CAP’s Pathways program and party at the same time at CAPFest, featuring live music, food, Lagunitas beer, Tree Twins Ice Cream and more on Monday, Aug 12, at Lagunitas Brewing Company, 1280 N McDowell Blvd., Petaluma. 5:30pm. $20-$40. capsonoma.org/capfest2019
.
Tags: Community Action Partnership of Sonoma County, CAPFest, events, fundraisers, Lagunitas, Petaluma, Image