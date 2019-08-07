Boho Beat

  |  

Wednesday, August 7, 2019

Aug. 12: Fun for Good in Petaluma

Posted By on Wed, Aug 7, 2019 at 12:32 PM

click to enlarge capfest-logo-1024x336.jpg
For more than 50 years, Community Action Partnership of Sonoma County has engaged and empowered low-income families through programs that address health, education and financial stability. Those programs include Pathways, where shelters like Sloan’s House and Harold’s Home provide housing and emotional support to women and children. Lend a hand to CAP’s Pathways program and party at the same time at CAPFest, featuring live music, food, Lagunitas beer, Tree Twins Ice Cream and more on Monday, Aug 12, at Lagunitas Brewing Company, 1280 N McDowell Blvd., Petaluma. 5:30pm. $20-$40. capsonoma.org/capfest2019.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Pin It
favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Speaking of...

Latest in Boho Beat

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Facebook Activity

North Bay Bohemian

Copyright © 2019 Metro Newspapers. All rights reserved.

Website powered by Foundation