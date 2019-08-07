Wednesday, August 7, 2019
Aug 9: Bumble On in Sonoma
By Charlie Swanson
Aug 7, 2019
Formed in 2013,indie-rock trio the Bumblin’ Bones
have become a North Bay favorite for their frenetic energy and raucous performances. Ian Hinkley (formerly of Shakedown Choir, Paulie Hips and the Childbearers), leads the musical charge on guitar, keys and vocals with bassist Jesse Spencer and drummer Taylor Diaz rounding out the group. Together the Bumblin’ Bones get far-out on their latest record, Spaceglow
, which they release with a show on Friday, Aug 9, at Reel & Brand, 410 Grove St., Sonoma. 9pm. Free. 707.343.0044.
