Wednesday, August 7, 2019

Aug 9: Bumble On in Sonoma

Posted By on Wed, Aug 7, 2019 at 12:37 PM

click to enlarge 66642374_2323884487679157_5973031359512313856_n.jpg

Formed in 2013,indie-rock trio the Bumblin’ Bones have become a North Bay favorite for their frenetic energy and raucous performances. Ian Hinkley (formerly of Shakedown Choir, Paulie Hips and the Childbearers), leads the musical charge on guitar, keys and vocals with bassist Jesse Spencer and drummer Taylor Diaz rounding out the group. Together the Bumblin’ Bones get far-out on their latest record, Spaceglow, which they release with a show on Friday, Aug 9, at Reel & Brand, 410 Grove St., Sonoma. 9pm. Free. 707.343.0044.

