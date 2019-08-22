Thursday, August 22, 2019
Aug. 24-25: See Art & Seafood in Bodega
A tradition now 25 years in the making, the Bodega Seafood, Art & Wine Festival
has something for everyone. The festival features tons of delicious grub, over 40 wineries and breweries and entertainment for all ages. This year’s headlining performers include David Luning and the Sun Kings, and Captain Jack Spareribs returns to leave audiences in stitches. The festival raises funds for local nonprofit Stewards of the Coast & Redwoods and Bodega Volunteer Fire Department when it commences Saturday and Sunday, Aug 24-25, Watts Ranch, 16855 Bodega Hwy, Bodega. Sat, 10-6; Sun, 10-5. $8-$20; kids under 12 are free. bodegaseafoodfestival.com
