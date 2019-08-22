Boho Beat

Thursday, August 22, 2019

Aug. 24-25: See Art & Seafood in Bodega

Posted By on Thu, Aug 22, 2019 at 9:54 AM

click to enlarge logo-square-2019.jpg
A tradition now 25 years in the making, the Bodega Seafood, Art & Wine Festival has something for everyone. The festival features tons of delicious grub, over 40 wineries and breweries and entertainment for all ages. This year’s headlining performers include David Luning and the Sun Kings, and Captain Jack Spareribs returns to leave audiences in stitches. The festival raises funds for local nonprofit Stewards of the Coast & Redwoods and Bodega Volunteer Fire Department when it commences Saturday and Sunday, Aug 24-25, Watts Ranch, 16855 Bodega Hwy, Bodega. Sat, 10-6; Sun, 10-5. $8-$20; kids under 12 are free. bodegaseafoodfestival.com.

Tags: , , , , ,

Pin It
favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Speaking of...

Latest in Boho Beat

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Facebook Activity

North Bay Bohemian

Top Commenters

Copyright © 2019 Metro Newspapers. All rights reserved.

Website powered by Foundation