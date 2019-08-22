Thursday, August 22, 2019
Aug. 25: Artistic Insights in Santa Rosa
Posted
By Charlie Swanson
on Thu, Aug 22, 2019 at 9:53 AM
click to enlarge
In addition to opening with a reception, the Museum of Sonoma County’s new exhibit, “Tierra de Rosas,”
is the subject of a special gallery talk by artist Maria de Los Angeles. The exhibition features her original drawings, paintings, prints and fashion pieces, including works created in collaboration with local students. De Los Angeles offers keen insight into her work and activism at the upcoming talk on Sunday, Aug 25, at Museum of Sonoma County, 425 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. 11:30am. Free with admission, space available on first come basis. 707.579.1500.
Tags: art, art exhibits, art reception, artist talk, museum of sonoma county, maria de los angeles, Santa Rosa, Tierra de Rosas, Image