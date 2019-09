Sept. 7: Get Jazzy in Sebastopol

click to enlarge

Sebastopol Center for the Arts takes inspiration from French music icon Django Reinhardt for its upcoming Parisian-style fundraising Gypsy Jazz Cabaret Gala . The night’s entertainment features live music by jazz, swing and pop favorites Dgiin and Un Deux Trois, and the 1930s Paris jazz club atmosphere is complemented by Cabaret attire (recommended), savory finger foods made by celebrity chef Josef Keller and others, award-winning wines, signature cocktails and desserts. After the auctions, an after-party keeps the good times going on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 282 S High St., Sebastopol. 5:30pm; 8:30pm after-party. $125; $65 after-party only. sebarts.org