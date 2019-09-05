Boho Beat

Thursday, September 5, 2019

Sept. 7: Go West in Yountville

Posted By on Thu, Sep 5, 2019 at 9:56 AM

click to enlarge 36556_event_md.png
The long-running Elko Cowboy Poetry Gathering in Nevada features ranchers, cowboys and artists offering poems, stories and music about their lives and the culture of the rural West. For the last five years, the gathering has brought those same storytellers to Napa Valley for the North Bay’s version of the Cowboy Music & Poetry Gathering, which includes cowboy songwriter Gail Steiger, farmer and poet Olivia Romo and solo artist Mike Beck all performing on Saturday, Sept. 7, at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Dr., Yountville. 7pm. $20; kids are free. lincolntheater.com.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Pin It
favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Speaking of...

Latest in Boho Beat

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Charlie Swanson

Facebook Activity

North Bay Bohemian

Top Commenters

Copyright © 2019 Metro Newspapers. All rights reserved.

Website powered by Foundation