Thursday, September 5, 2019
Sept. 7: Go West in Yountville
Posted
By Charlie Swanson
on Thu, Sep 5, 2019 at 9:56 AM
The long-running Elko Cowboy Poetry Gathering in Nevada features ranchers, cowboys and artists offering poems, stories and music about their lives and the culture of the rural West. For the last five years, the gathering has brought those same storytellers to Napa Valley for the North Bay’s version of the Cowboy Music & Poetry Gathering
, which includes cowboy songwriter Gail Steiger, farmer and poet Olivia Romo and solo artist Mike Beck all performing on Saturday, Sept. 7, at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Dr., Yountville. 7pm. $20; kids are free. lincolntheater.com
