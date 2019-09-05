Boho Beat

Thursday, September 5, 2019

Sept. 8: Rise Up in Rohnert Park

Posted By on Thu, Sep 5, 2019 at 9:53 AM

Nonprofit group Daily Acts understands the urgency of the climate crisis, and knows immediate action is required, so they are engaging the community in a new approach to inspiration with the Daily Acts Matter! Rising Up for Climate Change festival. The festival features live music from popular local acts including Rupa & the April Fishes, Highway Poets, Dusty Green Bones and others, paired with sustainability and green-living presentations and demos, local craft and food vendors, a kids area, a silent auction and more. Learn how to take action on Sunday, Sept. 8, at SOMO Village, 1100 Valley House Dr., Rohnert Park. 1pm. $20 and up. Dailyacts.org.

