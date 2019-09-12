Thursday, September 12, 2019
Sept. 13-14: Wowie Bowie in Sonoma
By Charlie Swanson
on Thu, Sep 12, 2019 at 10:15 AM
Though he’s been gone for over three years, David Bowie’s musical legacy and influence can still be felt everywhere. This weekend, more than 20 local musicians feel the music when they perform as part of the fourth annual Bowie Forever tribute
. Spanning two nights this year, the shows feature members of Bumblin’ Bones, Gentlemen Soldiers and other popular acts performing with special guests like Bay Area guitarist David Walker and bassist Shawn Miller. Bowie’s music lives forever on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 13 and 14, at Starling Bar, 19380 Hwy 12, Sonoma. 8pm. $20. bowieforeversonoma.brownpapertickets.com
