Thursday, September 12, 2019

Sept. 13-14: Wowie Bowie in Sonoma

Posted By on Thu, Sep 12, 2019 at 10:15 AM

click to enlarge 69691061_2492439437643123_1003790902830825472_o.jpg
Though he’s been gone for over three years, David Bowie’s musical legacy and influence can still be felt everywhere. This weekend, more than 20 local musicians feel the music when they perform as part of the fourth annual Bowie Forever tribute. Spanning two nights this year, the shows feature members of Bumblin’ Bones, Gentlemen Soldiers and other popular acts performing with special guests like Bay Area guitarist David Walker and bassist Shawn Miller. Bowie’s music lives forever on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 13 and 14, at Starling Bar, 19380 Hwy 12, Sonoma. 8pm. $20. bowieforeversonoma.brownpapertickets.com.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

