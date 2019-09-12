Boho Beat

Sept. 14: Five Years of Favorites in Healdsburg

Posted By on Thu, Sep 12, 2019 at 10:10 AM

4.6.png
In the heart of downtown Healdsburg, the Paul Mahder Gallery has offered dozens of exhibits of contemporary art for five years. Now, the gallery celebrates half-a-decade of engaging the arts with a celebration that coincides with the closing reception of the gallery’s current exhibit, Wosene Kosrof's "My Favorite Things." Kosrof is an Ethiopian-born artist who uses the script of his native Amharic language as a core element in his paintings and sculptures. See the art, enjoy live music and dancing and celebrate the Paul Mahder Gallery on Saturday, Sept. 14, 222 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. 6pm. RSVP requested. 707.473.9150.

