Thursday, September 12, 2019
Sept. 14: Ruby Season in Sebastopol
Posted
By Charlie Swanson
on Thu, Sep 12, 2019 at 10:07 AM
click to enlarge
This year marks Redwood Arts Council’s ruby anniversary, and the council opens its 40th season of classical concert performances with a North Bay favorite, the internationally renowned guitarist Paul Galbraith
, who makes his fourth appearance courtesy of the Redwood Arts Council. Galbraith performs his specialized 8-string “Brahms guitar,” held like a cello and picked like a harp, in a concert program that includes works by Bach, Haydn and other classical composers on Saturday, Sept. 14, at Sebastopol Community Church, 1000 Gravenstein Hwy N, Sebastopol. 7:30pm. $30; students are $10; kids free with adults. redwoodarts.org.
