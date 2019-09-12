Boho Beat

Thursday, September 12, 2019

Sept. 14: Ruby Season in Sebastopol

Posted By on Thu, Sep 12, 2019 at 10:07 AM

click to enlarge paul-galbraith-2.png
This year marks Redwood Arts Council’s ruby anniversary, and the council opens its 40th season of classical concert performances with a North Bay favorite, the internationally renowned guitarist Paul Galbraith, who makes his fourth appearance courtesy of the Redwood Arts Council. Galbraith performs his specialized 8-string “Brahms guitar,” held like a cello and picked like a harp, in a concert program that includes works by Bach, Haydn and other classical composers on Saturday, Sept. 14, at Sebastopol Community Church, 1000 Gravenstein Hwy N, Sebastopol. 7:30pm. $30; students are $10; kids free with adults. redwoodarts.org.

