Dec. 13–14: Double Dose of David Luning in Sebastopol
North Bay singer-songwriter David Luning
moved his way up the ranks from open mics to headlining gigs and major festival appearances with a passionate streak of Americana music that both kicks out the lights and tugs at the heartstrings. This week, Luning displays his eclectic talents with a pair of juxtaposing concerts. On Friday, Dec. 13, Luning performs an acoustic show, and on Saturday, Dec. 14, Luning goes electric with a full band at HopMonk Tavern
, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. 8pm both nights. $24–$29 and up. 707.829.7300.
