Boho Beat

Wednesday, December 11, 2019

Dec. 13–14: Double Dose of David Luning in Sebastopol

Posted By on Wed, Dec 11, 2019 at 11:35 AM

North Bay singer-songwriter David Luning moved his way up the ranks from open mics to headlining gigs and major festival appearances with a passionate streak of Americana music that both kicks out the lights and tugs at the heartstrings. This week, Luning displays his eclectic talents with a pair of juxtaposing concerts. On Friday, Dec. 13, Luning performs an acoustic show, and on Saturday, Dec. 14, Luning goes electric with a full band at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. 8pm both nights. $24–$29 and up. 707.829.7300.

