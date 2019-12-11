Wednesday, December 11, 2019
Dec. 14: Lend a Hand in Petaluma
By Charlie Swanson
on Wed, Dec 11, 2019 at 11:27 AM
Petaluma punk band One Armed Joey
has been a staple of the scene for several years, earning consecutive NorBay Music Awards from Bohemian readers. Now, One Armed Joey takes the next step with a planned full-length LP in the works. The group is raising funds to record, mix and master the record with a concert extravaganza this weekend that features the band playing their new songs and support from Santa Rosa punk-outfit Real Bad and the Sonoma Brass Ensemble on Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Phoenix Theater, 201 Washington St., Petaluma. 8pm. $10. 707.762.3565.
