Boho Beat

  |  

Wednesday, December 11, 2019

Dec. 14: Lend a Hand in Petaluma

Posted By on Wed, Dec 11, 2019 at 11:27 AM

click to enlarge https_cdn.evbuc.com_images_82467149_308989365325_1_original.jpeg
Petaluma punk band One Armed Joey has been a staple of the scene for several years, earning consecutive NorBay Music Awards from Bohemian readers. Now, One Armed Joey takes the next step with a planned full-length LP in the works. The group is raising funds to record, mix and master the record with a concert extravaganza this weekend that features the band playing their new songs and support from Santa Rosa punk-outfit Real Bad and the Sonoma Brass Ensemble on Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Phoenix Theater, 201 Washington St., Petaluma. 8pm. $10. 707.762.3565.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Pin It
favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Speaking of...

Latest in Boho Beat

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Facebook Activity

North Bay Bohemian

Copyright © 2019 Metro Newspapers. All rights reserved.

Website powered by Foundation