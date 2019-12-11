Wednesday, December 11, 2019
Dec. 14: Lighted Tour in Napa
By Charlie Swanson
on Wed, Dec 11, 2019 at 11:30 AM
The century-old heritage homes in Napa’s downtown neighborhoods are best viewed on the upcoming Napa County Landmarks Holiday Candlelight Tour
. The 30th-annual event checks in at the United Methodist Church and branches out to the surrounding area with candles lighting the way, musicians performing holiday music at select homes, vintage cars and a life-size nativity scene. The Church also holds a reception with refreshments and a silent auction on Saturday, Dec. 14, 625 Randolph St., Napa. 1–5pm. $35–$40. napacountylandmarks.org
