Wednesday, December 11, 2019

Dec. 18: Children of the Night in Napa

Count Dracula, the vampire created by Bram Stoker in 1897, has affected the world’s collective consciousness like few  other fictional characters. Over a century after his creation, mysteries concerning the blood-sucking villain still abound, and Bram Stoker’s great grandnephew Dacre Stoker reveals all in Discovering Dracula, a special presentation that goes behind the scenes to discover hidden meanings and untold tales culled from Stoker’s letters, family stories, photos and other sources. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Napa Valley Distillery, 2485 Stockton St., Napa. 6pm. $75 and up. Napaghosts.com.

