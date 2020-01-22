Boho Beat

Wednesday, January 22, 2020

music Napa Valley Music Associates Performs 'Mostly Mozart' This Weekend

Posted By on Wed, Jan 22, 2020

The most famous composer in the world, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, turns 264 years young this weekend, and Napa Valley Music Associates is throwing a party at the 25th annual “Mostly Mozart in Napa Valley.” The afternoon concert features several professional musicians and soprano vocalist Dr. Christina Howell in a program that is, indeed, mostly Mozart’s compositions, as well as selections from Beethoven and others. The concert supports NVMA’s ongoing music education and performance programs on Sunday, Jan. 26, at First Presbyterian Church, 1333 Third St., Napa. 2:30pm. $20; $10 seniors and students. 707.322.8402.

