Boho Beat

Wednesday, January 22, 2020

film / lectures Oscars Talk with Mick LaSalle Returns to Napa

Posted By on Wed, Jan 22, 2020 at 2:04 PM

click to enlarge oscars.jpg

During his 30-plus-year career, San Francisco Chronicle film critic Mick LaSalle watched and reviewed tens of thousands of films, and became as much of an icon in the Bay Area movie scene as the Chronicle’s long-running “Little Man” illustration found at the bottom of reviews in lieu of a star rating. With the Oscars right around the corner, La Salle returns to Napa Valley to offer his Academy Awards picks, pans and predictions at an Oscars Talk with local media personality Barry Martin on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Blue Note, 1030 Main St., Napa. 7pm. $15–$25. 707.880.2300.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Pin It
favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Speaking of...

Latest in Boho Beat

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Charlie Swanson

Facebook Activity

North Bay Bohemian

Top Commenters

Copyright © 2020 Metro Newspapers. All rights reserved.

Website powered by Foundation