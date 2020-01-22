Wednesday, January 22, 2020
Oscars Talk with Mick LaSalle Returns to Napa
By Charlie Swanson
on Wed, Jan 22, 2020 at 2:04 PM
During his 30-plus-year career, San Francisco Chronicle film critic Mick LaSalle
watched and reviewed tens of thousands of films, and became as much of an icon in the Bay Area movie scene as the Chronicle’s long-running “Little Man” illustration found at the bottom of reviews in lieu of a star rating. With the Oscars right around the corner, La Salle returns to Napa Valley to offer his Academy Awards picks, pans and predictions at an Oscars Talk
with local media personality Barry Martin on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Blue Note, 1030 Main St., Napa. 7pm. $15–$25. 707.880.2300.
