Wednesday, January 22, 2020

Suffrage Centennial Exhibit Opens at Museum of Sonoma County

Posted By on Wed, Jan 22, 2020 at 2:12 PM

click to enlarge saturday-afternoon-1.jpg
This year marks a century since the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the constitutional right to vote. This momentous centennial is honored and explored on a local level at the upcoming exhibit, “From Suffrage to #MeToo: Groundbreaking Women in Sonoma County.” The exhibit covers over a dozen North Bay women who made strides in the suffrage and other social movements, and details their struggles and successes with artifacts and other eye-opening displays when the exhibit opens with a reception on Friday, Jan. 24, at the Museum of Sonoma County, 425 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. 5pm. $10; $7 senior and student. museumsc.org.

