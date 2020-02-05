Boho Beat

Wednesday, February 5, 2020

Parlor Jazz Returns to Healdsburg with Album-Release Concert on Feb. 7

Posted By on Wed, Feb 5, 2020 at 11:02 AM

click to enlarge jeff-denson-8mb-ai.png

Acclaimed bassist, vocalist and composer Jeff Denson is known as a trailblazer of jazz, and he recently joined forces with French guitarist Romain Pilon and powerhouse-drummer Brian Blade for a virtuoso trio that can be heard on the new album, Between Two Worlds, released last October. Featuring originals by Denson and Pilon, the album has amazing interplay and melodies that North Bay audiences can hear live in concert when Denson, Pilon and Blade perform an album-release show on Friday, Feb. 7, at Paul Mahder Gallery, 222 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. 7:30pm. $30. 707.473.9150.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Pin It
favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Speaking of...

Latest in Boho Beat

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Facebook Activity

North Bay Bohemian

Top Commenters

Copyright © 2020 Metro Newspapers. All rights reserved.

Website powered by Foundation